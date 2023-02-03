NewLeftHeader

LagunaTunes Community Chorus is turning 20 020323

 LagunaTunes Community Chorus resumes rehearsals on Monday, Feb. 13, in preparation for a 20th anniversary celebration performance called Lagunatunes, Greatest Hits.

Several members of LagunaTunes sang their appreciation for a cultural arts grant to City Council in November, inviting them to the 20th anniversary performance. The concert is a look back at the group’s favorite music from 2003, when the group was founded, to the present. In a survey sent to all past and present members, participants were invited to vote for their favorite songs from the last 20 years. Past members are particularly urged to return to the stage, greet old friends, and join in this nostalgic trip down memory lane. 

LagunaTunes City Council

Courtesy of LagunaTunes 

LagunaTunes singing at City Council 

The concert – LagunaTunes, Greatest Hits – will be on Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School. Both new and past members are welcome, and there are no auditions. All you need is a desire to sing and learn with a fun group of people and a great director. Recorded rehearsal tracks are available for all parts. Listen to them in your car, while exercising, any time you want, to learn effortlessly between rehearsals.

To join LagunaTunes, come to the rehearsal on February 13 from 7-9 p.m. at Thurston Middle School, 2100 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. Bring a check for $90 (music fee) and a willingness to sing. COVID vaccinations, though not required, are encouraged. 

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, former long-time director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Funding is by the FOA Foundation, and the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

