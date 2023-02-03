It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

CALL FOR ARTISTS: Gallery Q 2023 Debuts with “Mixing It Up”

“Out with the old and in with the new!”

Try a new art form, style or subject and share it with the public in their first exhibition of 2023. All mediums are accepted.Download an application here.

For more information, call 949.715.8106.

Exhibit Dates: Now through March 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Understanding Our Marine Protected Areas (MAPS) (In-Person)

Presented by the Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF)

Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 3-4 p.m. Free. We all know that Laguna’s beaches are beautiful, but did you know that they are preserved through the special designation of aMarine Protected Area (MPA)?Join LOF’s outreach coordinator,Wendy Berubeand learn about what an MPA is, how it came to be, and how it has affected and benefited our precious coastline. Click here to register, or call 949.715.8105.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly starting October 13 from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Computer

“Drop-In” Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Ukulele (Susi Q Ukulele Academy (In-Person or Online)

Beginner 1 Uke (Online) Thursdays, Feb. 2-March 23 from 9-10 a.m. Cost: $50/series. Register here for Beginner 1 Uke.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (In-Person and Online)

Tuesdays weekly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present moment – and accepting it without judgment. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation that will both your emotional well-beingandyour overall health.

In-Person only: First and Third Tuesday.

Online only: Second and Fourth Tuesday.

Register here for Mindfulness Meditation

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot).

$15 day-use parking fee.

At Crystal Cove, you walk upon one of the rarest environments in North America and indeed the Earth. This is the coastal sage-scrub plant community, a precious, but dwindling environment that supports countless coastal plants, animals and birds as well as migrating creatures. Come join a park docent and enjoy a one-hour nature walk along both the coastal bluff and the beach to learn about and observe some of the park’s native plants and birds on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $15 day-use fee.

Love birds, nature and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing our resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Winter Bird Walk along Moro Canyon on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground).

$15 day-use fee.

Join the Crystal Cove Conservancy as they work alongside California State Parks on habitat restoration projects during Stewardship Saturday on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8-11:30 a.m. Connect with the natural beauty at Crystal Cove State Park while volunteering for a long-term restoration project by weeding, seeding, and planting. For more information and the meeting location, go here.

Join a park naturalist as you attempt to explain the origin of our coastline’s Caves and Arches – an adventurous and photogenic hike along a seldom visited shoreline on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Expect some moderate rock scrambling as you head to Little Treasure Cove to explore this rocky area. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring hiking poles if you have them. Meet at Pelican Point lot #1 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at the kiosk to the last lot). Day-use fee: $15.

Enjoy an incredibly low -1.7 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Reef Point on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Reef Point Lot (PCH coastward at the stoplight Reef Point, around the kiosk to the first restroom building). Day-use fee: $15.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy staff for a guided tour of the Historic District on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2:30-4 p.m. During this 1.5-hour walking tour, you will learn about the cottage history, hear stories and traditions of early cottage residents and gain an understanding of the restoration process. Park in the Los Trancos lot and walk through the tunnel to the Education Commons (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Keep on tidepooling

If you didn't get the chance to participate in the Crystal Cove State Park Winter Intertidal Bioblitz…there’s still time. Y0u can continue to help gather data through January 31. Next time you’re visiting the Park, you can identify and log the species that call Crystal Cove’s tidepools home using the iNaturalist app. All you need to do is download the app and upload your findings. They’re always appreciative to community members for lending a helping hand and supporting the important work we do at Crystal Cove. They can't wait to see what you find. More information about the iNaturalist app can be found at www.inaturalist.org.

Historic District Walking Tours are back.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, enjoy a guided tour of the Crystal Cove State Park Historic District and the chance to explore the history of the Crystal Cove Cottages, hear stories and traditions of those who used to live here, and learn about the process of the cottages’ historic restoration. To learn more, go here.

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Winter activity registration is now open! Click the link below to view the winter activity guide online, visit their registration platform to sign up for a class. Sign up early to guarantee your space; activities may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~NEW! BOUNCE Outdoor Adventures

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Youth Swim Team

~Pro Touch Soccer Camps

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

~NEW! Knitting Salon

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Dog Training

~Table Tennis Open Play

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Namaste Yoga

~Tango Expressions

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Martial Arts

~Mary’s Fitness

~Pickleball

~T'ai Chi Ch'uan

~Tennis

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

LBPD E-bike Safety Class at Thurston

February 7

Sign up here.

Pro-Touch Soccer Camp

February 20-24

For more information and to sign up, go here

Youth Track Meet

This annual event is scheduled from Friday, March 31. The track meet is open to Laguna Beach residents under the age of 14. Children run in heats with others their own age and can participate in sprints (50, 100 meter or 200 meters) or longer runs (400, 800 or 1600 meters). Field events include long jump and softball throw. The top three winners in each age division advance to the County meet.

Click here to register.

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Rosie

Rosie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 10-year-old Chihuahua who is spayed. She is housebroken and quiet. Rosie’s previous owner recently passed away, so she is looking for a new place to call home. She is extremely affectionate and loves to be a couch potato.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Rosie adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Rosie is still in need of a loving home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.