Laguna Beach doctor is identified as cyclist struck by vehicle 020323

Laguna Beach doctor is identified as cyclist struck by vehicle, then stabbed by driver, before succumbing to injuries 

An odd and deadly incident occurred on the southern border of Laguna Beach on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1. At 3:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway in response to a traffic collision and an assault. 

Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries. Mammone was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Mammone was riding a bicycle facing northbound on PCH when he was struck from behind by the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, from Long Beach, exited his vehicle and assaulted Mammone with a knife. 

The decedent, Mammone, was a doctor with Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders and was taken into custody. He was later booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder. A knife believed to be used in the assault was recovered at the scene.

As of yesterday afternoon, there is no known connection between the suspect and the victim. Investigators from OCSD Homicide Detail are working to determine what led to the incident. 

A hospital spokesperson released the following statement, saying “We are stunned by this devastating tragedy. The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend. We will honor Dr. Mammone’s dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care.”

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert added, “The Laguna Beach community is heartbroken by (Wednesday’s) incident in our neighboring city, Dana Point. We stand in solidarity with those affected and pray for healing during this difficult time.”

Traffic on PCH was closed in both directions while OCSD investigated, causing major traffic issues in the South Laguna area. An advisory message just prior to 6 a.m. yesterday (Thursday) morning from the City of Laguna Beach announced the roadways re-opening.

 

