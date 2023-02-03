NewLeftHeader

Just Gather ‘70s-style inaugural gala to be held at LAM

On Sunday, April 16 at 5 p.m., Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will be transformed into a mission-focused community wellness party that transports guests back in time. Sponsors host guests from different-sized ‘70s living rooms surrounding a dance floor. Coffee tables include board games, fondue, charcuterie and Polaroid cameras. The event presents a short program, a high-end silent auction, dancing and unique entertainment. 

As in its work with youth, visual expressionism through fashion is encouraged. Anything ‘70s goes. Sponsorship levels range from the premier level, “All In the Family,” down to “The Brady Bunch.” The nonprofit welcomes community participation in the form of silent auction donations, furniture loans, houseplant loans, volunteers, guests, sponsors and cause-related marketing. 

Just Gather 70s style Laguna Art Museum

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Just Gather

Just Gather is gearing up for its inaugural fundraising night, in ‘70s style, at LAM. This sparkly dress at Heidi Miller’s World Newsstand exudes ‘70s bling and she’s donating to the cause’s marketing effort for the gala.

In Laguna Beach, The Vault Men & Women is offering unique styles for gala guests with a 10% donation back to the cause, starting in February. Heidi Miller at World Newsstand is donating 10% to the cause for those who mention Just Gather up until the gala, so check out her ‘70s-style bling. Stylists from Belo Blow Dry Bar are doing scarf hair and fringe bangs at the event. For those who want to relax, the secondary event space will offer art therapy and crafts with opportunities to meet Just Gather’s executive team.

According to Just Gather’s Michelle Highberg, “For our inaugural event, being mission-aligned matters. With that, we removed the table element and live auction to encourage more time to mingle and dance. Living rooms are fun for families/groups of friends, as well as for businesses to entertain clients. Guests are welcome to add personal furnishings to feel at home.”

For information on sponsorships, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and to volunteer or get involved, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Just Gather is under the fiscal oversight and governance of One O.C. to ensure standards of ethics, accountability and safety.

For more information, visit www.justgather.org.

 

