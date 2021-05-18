Council identifies 2023 priorities 020323

Council identifies 2023 priorities, brainstorms on city vision, values and mission statement

By SARA HALL

During a special meeting over the weekend, Laguna Beach City Council identified a number of priorities for the year and, along with input from executive staff members, created a draft mission statement, vision and set of values for the municipal organization.

At the annual planning workshop on Saturday (Jan. 28), councilmembers named their top priorities

The workshop is a great opportunity for the council to take a step back and look at the organization on a higher level, Mayor Bob Whalen said in his opening remarks.

“This year in particular, I think, is exciting because we’ve got two new members of the council,” Whalen said. “There’s a lot of talk and optimism, I think, about a new tone and a reset heading forward.”

It’s important to take that optimism and tone and turn it into action, he added, and an agenda to move forward on for 2023.

Councilmember suggestions for priorities were in addition to a list of recommendations from city staff.

“We have a really good list of things so far,” said Councilmember Alex Rounaghi.

Rounaghi and his fellow councilmembers were very supportive of implementing the housing programs and projects listed in the priorities matrix included in the meeting agenda.

“But I think something that’s not in there is identifying a city-owned site and moving forward with an RFP to develop affordable housing on that site,” Rounaghi said.

Last year, council identified three possible sites, he pointed out.

Following up on those potential sites should be a priority, agreed Councilmember George Weiss.

Now that the city has a new staff person dedicated to housing programs, it needs to be a renewed focus, the council agreed. Jennifer Savage started as the housing coordinator, a new position in the city, on January 17. Her primary responsibility is to develop the city’s housing programs, including a senior and affordable housing program, another identified priority for the council.

In the job posting for the new position, city officials added that the specialist will also lead the effort to develop and implement the city’s 6th Housing Element, support the creation of new market-rate and affordable units, serve as liaison to the Housing and Human Services Committee, develop tools to map and track market trends and stay current with changes to local and state housing legislation. Council previously made housing a top priority for the entire city.

In another housing priority item, Rounaghi said he was interested in initiating the second phase of the Downtown Specific Plan update, which would modify the regulations to allow additional housing in the Downtown.

“That’s not to say that we want to add all of our housing in the Downtown, but I think we can look at adaptive re-use and there are some areas of the Downtown where you could have a second story,” he said.

It was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, explained City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. To help out businesses at the time the city bifurcated the larger DSP and held the housing portion back.

After Saturday’s planning session, staff will restart the effort where they left off, she noted.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis speaks to the crowd during the workshop

Another shared priority among councilmembers on Saturday was developing a commercial district beautification and maintenance ordinance. The project will be managed by the new assistant director of community development and will commence once the position is filled.

The city could try to incentivize and make it easier for the owners to fix up their properties, noted Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

“What I’d like to see is a carrot and stick approach,” she said.

Some of the sites are in disrepair and don’t look very good, she added.

There was a proposed ordinance drafted in 2019 that can be used as a starting point, Dupuis noted.

Although there weren’t a lot of specific comments on the project, councilmembers agreed that an update of the city’s open space and conservation element should also be a priority this year.

They’ll first identify what staff and consultant resources are required, Dupuis explained. If they can’t get to it by mid-year it will go into next fiscal year’s budget, she added.

Communication was also a popular priority that councilmembers wanted to focus on in the future.

“I want to make sure that we kind of ‘over-communicate’ to the community so they don’t get the wrong impression on things,” Kempf said.

They’ve shared some information on Nextdoor, have plans to distribute a newsletter to all registered voters in Laguna Beach, and are working on more video and attention-grabbing social media posts, Dupuis explained.

All five councilmembers were also interested in developing a facilities master plan.

Staff needs to do research and determine how much that will cost and the resources needed to complete the study, Dupuis said.

“We need to do a lot more homework,” she said. “We know that it’s going to be an extensive effort.”

The master plans should look at every property the city owns and consider their current use, potential in the long-term and if there are any improvements or rehabilitation needed.

Councilmembers also agreed to the idea of forming a subcommittee to study the use of St. Catherine’s and other facilities.

Another item mentioned as a priority project that garnered a majority of support from councilmembers is the Downtown Action Plan.

The city hired a consultant that came up with concepts for every street in the Downtown, Dupuis said. The concepts covered hardscape, landscape, lighting, trash enclosures and more. It was meant to help guide what each street should look like moving forward.

“The purpose of it was to help us as we plan our capital improvement plan to say ‘OK, as we have funding, let’s tackle one street at a time and improve and beautify them,’” she said.

There were a handful of public meetings and the city received a lot of public input on the meeting, she noted. There was a controversy associated with the plan because it included the lower part of Forest Avenue, where the Promenade is now located. As part of the plan, they had an option to remove some trees because they wanted to put in a new tree well system.

“It became controversial because we had people who didn’t want those eucalyptus trees to be removed,” she said.

It went to the Planning Commission twice and staff received a lot of feedback. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the project was put on hold. Staff now wants to restart the process, incorporate all of the input, but exclude Forest Avenue from it.

Whatever improvements are approved for the Downtown Action Plan can later be incorporated into the Promenade so it’s all connected, she added.

Staff plans to bring the item back to the Planning Commission (without recommendations for Forest Avenue) in spring. Staff anticipates bringing the action to council during its July 11 meeting.

It’s expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember Alex Rounaghi and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf take notes during the planning session on Saturday

Councilmembers also agreed that finalizing the parking and mobility master plan, and proceeding with implementation should be a priority.

The Parking Master Plan was presented for review by the council on January 10. Councilmembers unanimously agreed on the direction of the preparation of the final report, directed staff to work with the subcommittee on drafting a funding and implementation plan for all short-term non-parking infrastructure opportunities and improvements, and on developing a priority list of parking infrastructure sites to further study and pursue (both involving and not involving a parking structure). They also agreed to an additional $26,000 for the consulting firm to complete the final report.

Some of the highlights from the discussion included: Focus on creating parking opportunities on the peripheral of town; explore a bicycle and overall mobility master plan; concern about some of the suggested locations for parking structures (both above and underground) and a concern that adding more parking will lead to bringing in even more vehicle traffic.

The goal is to finalize the plan in spring and develop a prioritized list of the approved recommendations and a proposed funding plan.

Another priority mentioned by Rounaghi, he suggested staff look into Vision Zero federal funding through the department of transportation, which supports jurisdictions that create a plan in an effort to have zero pedestrian fatalities on the streets. Laguna Beach can incorporate it as part of the city’s complete streets plan. It’s timely and important, he said.

As the new liaison to the Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee, Rounaghi said he’d like to look at how the city can slow down cars and make its streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Weiss agreed with the effort.

“Whatever we can do to approach to zero deaths on our roadways and keep (people) safe, I think we need to start developing that program,” Weiss said.

It’s a great goal, Dupuis said, but difficult for the city to control.

“I’m all for it, but I want to really set reasonable expectations,” Dupuis said. “Until we own Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road, I’m not going to promise you that I’m going to be able to make much improvement to stop fatalities. The only way to do it is if we owned it, then we manage it, we set speed limits, we set crosswalks, we control it.”

The city can work on improving roads in ways they’re able to and then develop a Vision Zero plan if grant funding is available to do so, she noted.

A priority already on the list covers options for Coast Highway maintenance and operation responsibilities. Staff will share a presentation on the topic during the February 21 council meeting.

The Promenade on Forest concept development was also discussed as a priority.

The concept should be ready to share with the public in February and present to council during its June 27 meeting.

Staff previously held a couple of public meetings and received a lot of input, Dupuis noted.

On May 18, 2021, council approved a $376,990 contract to RRM Design Firm for preliminary engineering and entitlements to study possibly making the Forest Avenue Promenade permanent. At the time, the item passed unanimously and there was general support for the idea, but not without a number of concerns raised by several councilmembers and public speakers.

The proposed scope of work required RRM to prepare a programming plan, which will develop a high-level space plan, including parameters such as the amount of dining space, space dedicated to restaurants, retail, gathering areas and for performances.

The consultant is working on two concepts, as previously directed by council: The first will include a minimal design alternative that would convert the existing roadway on lower Forest Avenue with minimal improvements; the second will include comprehensive hardscape and landscape replacements and improvements, including removal of curb and gutters, permanent lighting, shade and seating fixtures, and new pavement.

In June, council unanimously agreed to move forward with the preliminary plan, which outlines the process for designing the space, determining programming and uses, and gathering public input.

Councilmember Mark Orgill questioned if they could re-evaluate the project.

If the council wants to look at another concept, the city would have to amend RRM’s contract and they can revise the design, or hire another firm, Dupuis explained.

Staff held individual stakeholder meetings with each councilmember and each planning commissioner, said Director of Public Works Mark McAvoy. It’d be helpful to gather feedback from the new councilmembers with a one-on-one discussion since the concepts are still in development, he added.

He’d take McAvoy up on the individual discussion to provide feedback, Orgill said, but it needs to be done carefully.

“I just want to make sure it meets community expectations, just imagine, for a minute, if it didn’t,” Orgill said.

Also included on the priority list was the climate action and adaptation plan. It’s estimated to be finished in late 2024.

At the January 24 meeting, council unanimously approved consultant services agreement with PlaceWorks, Inc., for $426,000, to develop the plan. Weiss pulled the item from the consent calendar for discussion.

Developing the CAA Plan is a priority previously set by the council. In August, they adopted a resolution that set a target goal for the city to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 or earlier. The plan aims to guide the city on implementing measurable actions to meet Laguna Beach’s goals and established adaptation strategies to build resilience to current and future climate threats.

There was some discussion about the contract’s high dollar amount and the scope of work, which includes four phases and more than a dozen tasks. It’s a complex project that utilizes a team of 25 consultants (with experts in climate and wildfire resiliency, transportation and traffic, and public outreach) and approximately 2,400 hours of work to develop the CAAP.

At the January meeting, councilmembers expressed support and wanted to get started on the project and smaller action items immediately.

Other priorities mentioned in the staff recommended list or suggested by councilmembers (or both) include: Watercourse mapping; upgrade police, fire and community serving facilities; develop a community risk assessment and standards of cover, and continue to enhance fire safety; an online “data dashboard” displaying timelines for projects and processes that’s easy to find and user-friendly; Laguna Canyon Road improvements and look into getting more use from the Festival grounds and facilities.

The first half of the six-hour workshop was dedicated to establishing the city’s mission, vision and values. Setting these will help the community and employees better understand the city’s long-term strategic direction and helps create alignment around how to get there, Dupuis explained.

“The mission statement communicates our purpose, the vision statement defines our future goals and aspirations, and the values represent our core principles and ethics that would guide us toward our vision,” Dupuis wrote in her welcome message included in the agenda.

To facilitate the process, she invited Teri Fisher, a facilitator and consultant from Insight Strategies, to work with the council on creating and adopting each objective.

Fisher directed the exercise and emphasized that the processes that need to be in place to ensure the objectives would be anchored at every level in the city’s roster of employees. They need the right people in the right places doing the right things with the right skill set and right mindset, she said.

A workshop earlier in the month with the city’s executive team was held to prepare a mission statement and set of values.

On Saturday, Dupuis reported that the team came up with two possible mission statements:

–“We passionately serve, protect and celebrate our artistic beach town.”

–“We passionately serve, protect and celebrate our unique environment, our artistic heritage, and diverse community through dedicated public service.”

On Saturday, staff and councilmembers considered the language and definition of individual words included in each of the statements.

After some discussion, it was slightly changed to:

–“Through dedicated public service, we passionately serve, protect and enhance our unique environment, artistic heritage, and diverse community.”

Working on identifying their values as an organization, the executive team followed the footsteps of what the fire and police departments used as their value statements and used the word PRIDE as an acronym.

–P stands for passionate and professional.

–R stands for respectful and responsive.

–I stands for integrity and innovation.

–D stands for dedicated and diverse.

–E stands for enthusiasm and excellence.

It’s easy for all employees to remember, Dupuis noted, and the two words attached are inclusive of the work the fire and police departments previously did.

After the values are adopted, they will become part of the performance management system for city employees, she confirmed. They are going to develop a comprehensive outreach program to inform the employees, she noted.

On Saturday, to come up with a vision statement, staff and councilmembers first discussed (at their own tables) topics and issues important to the city. There were a lot of similar subjects from each group, including climate change and other environmental concerns, housing, aging infrastructure, transportation and parking needs, modernization and public safety.

The residents in the audience, who discussed the issues among themselves, were invited to share some of their comments, which included modernization, improving communication and employee retention.

Staff and councilmembers then broke into three groups to work out ideas for a vision statement. A vision statement is one sentence describing a clear aspirational and inspirational long-term change resulting from the work they do as a municipal organization, Fisher explained.

The groups discussed and then shared their suggestions:

–“To be a visionary leader preserving the environment, heritage and arts, for the community and visitors through world-class service and innovation.”

–“We will be the acknowledged leader in environmental stewardship and the safest coastal city with the best quality of life in Orange County.”

–“To make Laguna Beach the most livable city through commitment to people, the environment, the arts and our unique history.”

After more discussion, including defining “livable” according to the National League of Cities, a vote by a show of hands, and then a final rewording, a fourth possibility was added:

–“To create the most livable city through leadership, innovation and commitment to people, the environment, the arts, and our unique history.”

The direction provided on Saturday, on the mission statement, vision and values, as well as the priorities identified, will all return to council during a regular meeting, scheduled for February 21. At that point, the council will officially take action and vote on the items.

Also on Saturday, during the five-year financial forecast, under general fund assumptions, Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Gavin Curran shared two forecasts:

–Optimistic: Things go well with normal conditions and opportunities.

–Recession: Mild recession occurs in 2023.

Under both forecasts, staff considered the impact of rising inflation, CalPERS payments (which are projected to decrease next year) and salaries assumption that reflect labor agreements.

The two possible forecasts show a difference of about $2 million-$4 million (each year between the optimistic projection and the recession projection) in the general fund revenues over the next five fiscal years.

The recession forecast does not include reductions to balance the budget if expenditures exceed revenues, however, reductions will be recommended when necessary.

The 2008 recession had little impact on parking revenue, so in that scenario for the upcoming fiscal year, staff estimates minor changes in that category. Although the capital improvement program will likely experience a decline in revenue if there is a recession.

At the mid-year budget review during the February 21 council meeting, staff will provide an update on the pension liability and the impact current market conditions have if the city was going to issue pension obligation bonds.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.