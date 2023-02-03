NewLeftHeader

More fun events and workshops added to LOCA’s February calendar

LOCA just added two new events to this month’s calendar – “An Evening with Nelson Coates” on February 22 and “Illustrate Create for Kids” on February 27 (a five-part series).

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Contemporary Landscapes with Cydette Vikander, Feb. 7 and 8 

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

Two Day Workshop: Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Working from photo references, students will learn what makes a strong composition and how to arrange it on their canvas. Participants will be using water mixable oil colors. Participants may bring their own supplies if they choose. Members: $50. To register, click here.

more fun Vikander

Click on photo for a larger image

Vikander’s work 

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Contemporary Landscapes with Cydette Vikander 

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

Two Day Workshop: Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Working from photo references, students will learn what makes a strong composition and how to arrange it on their canvas. Participants will be using water mixable oil colors. Participants may bring their own supplies if they choose. Members: $50, Non-members $100. 

more fun valentines

Click on photo for a larger image

Open Studio with Joy Vansell – make Valentine’s Day cards

Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Art Talk, Open Studio, Joy Vansell 

LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

Love is in the air at the Art Talks “open studio” event where everyone gets to create a valentine card to take home. Visitors may select from an amazing array of specialty decorative papers provided by Joy Vansell, who will be on hand to show how to arrange the cuttings and affix them to a card using a glue stick. Plastic templates will be available to create fitted envelope liners. The casual, “open studio” format allows everyone to work at their own pace, and come and go as desired. Members are free, non-members $20. Advance registration is required, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

more fun Coates

Click on photo for a larger image 

Nelson Coates, multi-award-winning production designer 

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 5:30-7p.m.

“An Evening with Nelson Coates”

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Great Room, Laguna Beach.

Everyone who likes TV and movies will love this “must see” presentation by multi-award-winning Production Designer Nelson Coates. He will share stories of creating visual concepts including sets, props and costumes for hit feature films including Crazy Rich Asians, Hocus Pocus 2 and In the Heights, and for television including The Morning Show and Home Before Dark. Advance registration is required, so to register, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Visitors are $20, Free to LOCA members. 

more fun Boller

Carole Boller 

Saturday, Feb. 25, 9-11 a.m.

LPAPA and LOCA - Carole Boller: Laguna Plein Air Paint Together 

Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. 

Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Carole Boller for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Boller’s Bloomers: The Value of Plein Air Painting.” In this mentor session, Boller will demonstrate her oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, of a lovely garden scene at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach. LPAPA and LOCA members $25, non-members $50. To register, click here. Advance registration is required, so to register, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

more fun owl

Click on photo for a larger image 

Participants will draw a Great Horned Owl on February 27 

Monday, Feb. 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Illustrate Create for Kids

Laguna Beach Public Library, 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.

LOCA has partnered with Crystal Cove State Park in this five-week series of afterschool workshops for kids, ages 7-11. Students will learn about sea and animal life as taught by an educator from the State Park, then enjoy an art lesson with Elizabeth McGhee. Subjects include Great Horned Owl on February 27 (pictured), March 6 is Octopus, 13th is Opossums, 20th is Sea Star and 27th is Sharks. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required. Free. For a map, click here. For questions, call the library at 949.497.1733.

LOCA Art Talks are for anyone and everyone who loves the visual arts. Their events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, are educational and informative, yet casual and fun. Attendees get to meet fascinating artists and industry leaders, and learn about their work and careers. 

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

