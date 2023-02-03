NewLeftHeader

The Sacramento Chronicles 020323

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

February 3, 2023

In addition to committing my time to the constituents of the 72nd Assembly District, I made an equally important commitment to Stu News: that I would send monthly reports about my time spent working at the Capitol that can be shared with you! 

I will start at the beginning. I was sworn into the State Assembly on December 5 and represent the cities of Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest. I have been kept busy learning the legislative process and meeting as many people as possible. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Diane Dixon

Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach)

As many know, the State Assembly is one of two houses that make up California’s legislative body. There are 80 of us, and we each represent approximately half a million people. Two weeks ago, we were assigned committee memberships. These memberships are vital to helping determine how and if bills move through the legislative process. I sit on the following committees:

–Accountability and Administrative Review (Vice Chair)

–Local Government (Vice Chair) 

–Appropriations 

–Banking and Finance

–Business and Professions

–Judiciary

–Joint Fairs Allocation and Classification 

–Rules (Alternate)

One key committee is the Assembly Rules Committee, which is in charge of referring bills to committees. Once referred, bills will be set for a public hearing (hopefully), and the committee membership will vote on the proposed legislative policies. A bill has many hurtles to go through during its journey to becoming a law. February through the beginning of June, I will be voting on Assembly bills. June through September, I will be voting on Senate bills that make it to the “second house.” The Legislative Session ends in mid-September, by which point any bills that survived the grueling process of committee hearings and floor votes will land on the governor’s desk for a signature. Or, in some cases a veto. 

Currently, we are in the early stages of finalizing our legislative packages. There is much to do across the board and I am authoring a number of proposals in my first year. Thus far I have introduced several key bills:

–AB (Assembly Bill) 15: Adds transparency to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by amending the Public Records Act to provide that the calculation of a prison inmate’s release date, and a summary of how the inmate earned any release credits, is not confidential and is a public record subject to disclosure.

–AB 16: Allows the governor to issue a proclamation that suspends the annual gas tax increase when higher gas taxes impose an undue burden on low-income and middle-class families.

–AB 256: Creates a 30-day grace period to pay annual vehicle registrations before late fees and penalties start accruing.

–AB 276: Extends the current law prohibition on cell phone use while driving to those up to 21 years of age. It is intended to be an “eyes free” bill that ensures younger drivers will not be distracted while driving. Data shows that drivers between the ages of 15-20 are the largest ratio of people distracted at the time of fatal crashes. The bill is simple. If the phone is on, teen drivers need to put it away so the screen is out of sight. 

–AB 330: Centralizes much needed information for domestic violence victims by creating a website about vital resources to help victims easily access readily available local and statewide services for immediate assistance.

The deadline to introduce new bills is February 17, so please stay tuned for related updates in my March column.

Last but not least, I will be hosting my first Town Hall in Lake Forest this Saturday, Feb. 4. If you are in the area, please join me as I provide my first legislative update at the Lake Forest Community Center at 10 a.m. Please stay tuned for more information on future Town Halls that I plan to host in the other seven cities in my district. 

I look forward to keeping you in the loop during my time spent in Sacramento every month. While many of you know me, some of you don’t, in either case, feel free to email me with any outreach: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thank you, Stu News, for allowing me this space to keep the readers informed about my adventures in Sacramento. 

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City councilmember and two-time mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

