OC Supervisor highlights coastal protection, undergrounding Laguna Canyon as top priorities

By SARA HALL

A local leader noted several key issues for the district at a business-focused community meeting this week, and highlighted protecting the coast and undergrounding utilities along Laguna Canyon Road as top priorities. 

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their regular meeting via Zoom on Thursday (Feb. 2) with Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley (D-Costa Mesa) as the featured speaker. 

Foley initially won a March 2021 special election for District 2 after former supervisor Michelle Steel was elected to California’s 48th Congressional District. After the supervisorial district map was redrawn, she was re-elected as a supervisor, but this time representing District 5, which includes Laguna Beach. She was sworn in on January 15.

More than two dozen people attended the virtual meeting, which included a Q&A portion with Foley. City Manager Shohreh Dupuis commented that they are excited to work with Laguna’s new county representative on the city’s priorities, which were discussed by council and city staff at a special planning session on Saturday (Jan. 28).

Providing an update on one of the city’s previously identified priorities, Foley said she and the other OC supervisors (along with executive county staff members) were in Sacramento on Wednesday (Feb. 1) to meet with the OC delegation for a bipartisan luncheon. 

It has been 32 years since the Orange County supervisors met with the delegation, she pointed out.

“I think that’s 32 years too long,” Foley said

During the lunch event, supervisors shared some of the issues that they’re currently working on in the county, including regarding the CARE Act (Community Assistance, Recovery & Empowerment Act) and related funding challenges, the scope of the act and eligibility challenges. They also talked about Be Well, a nonprofit that focuses on mental health and substance abuse, how the state could help support local jurisdictions, transportation issues and other top county concerns.

Foley also had several “one-off” meetings with individual officials, including Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) who sits on the transportation committee and staff from the office of Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach). They discussed undergrounding along Laguna Canyon Road, a longtime priority for the city.

“I’m going to be really leaning in on that issue for you and Laguna Beach,” Foley said on Thursday. “That’s going to be my target issue as it relates to Sacramento.”

It’s a fire hazard and would improve public transportation along the corridor, she noted. She wants to sit down with city officials to discuss the project and how they can go about getting it funded, which might include bifurcating it. 

“We’re going to have to get creative,” Foley said. “We have some hurdles that I didn’t expect.”

OC Supervisor highlights coastal protection Katrina Foley

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley 

She’s spent January getting used to the new district and getting the team organized, Foley said. This year, her office will focus on priorities centered around three main topics: Coastal protection, homelessness and airport-related issues. 

She wants to address coastal erosion not only because of the environmental concerns, but it also impacts tourism, the local economy and quality of life. It’s a big issue for South County beaches, she noted. 

Regarding homelessness, Foley has worked on the issue for about a decade in her previous role on city council in Costa Mesa. As mayor, she spearheaded the first homeless shelter in the city in 2021 in collaboration with Newport Beach officials.

“That’s an issue that we will be working on,” and continuing their long-term efforts, she said. 

At the county level, they are trying to partner with cities and create a regional system with experts and officials, like case managers and social workers, so that a person who gets moved into a shelter isn’t just dropped off without a follow-up plan. They’ve created a system of care to keep talking to that person, Foley explained, contacting them to ensure they’ve stay sheltered and/or connected to treatment.

“So that we can try to stabilize (them) before we just hand them off,” Foley said. “That is actually going to help us to reduce homelessness a lot better.” 

The Be Well Center will be opening soon in Irvine. There is already a 202-acre center in Orange, but the new facility will be much larger and offer more services. The 22-acre campus in Irvine will serve adolescents, include a “sobering station,” residential treatment, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health services and crisis response. It will be a high-quality facility that people would be comfortable having their own family members treated there, Foley explained.

In regards to John Wayne Airport, the county is working on airport concession program.

“This is a major, major project,” Foley said. “We are revamping all of the concessions at the Orange County airport.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Foley noted an upcoming JWA meeting discussing the new program.  She encouraged local vendors to attend the outreach meeting on February 16. It will be a meet and greet, open house style meeting, she explained. Potential vendors can meet the “prime” hosts that will be the main managers for all concessionaires at the airport. It’s an opportunity for local shops and restaurants that might want to be represented at the airport, Foley added. 

“This is a game changer for a lot of local businesses because of the volume of revenue and the volume of clients/customers that you will have,” Foley said.

JWA recently sent out a request for proposals for the airport’s concession development program. The program will feature new food, beverage and retail options that reflect the culture, flavor and unique character of Orange County.

“When people come in and when they leave the airport, we want them to ‘feel’ Orange County, which, right now, you don’t,” Foley said. “(This program is) a great way for our local businesses to really state, ‘We are Orange County.’” 

Foley also mentioned the new Airport Director Charlene Reynolds and the work she’s done at JWA. She’s cleaning and “greening” it up, she said, as well as making some important modernization upgrades. 

“She is really transforming our airport for the better,” Foley said. 

In her comments, Foley recapped some 2022 accomplishments and noted that the county invested more than $10 million in local projects, including many art-related programs.

“I’m a huge advocate for the arts,” she said. “Art has a way of transforming lives, it did for me.”

She wants to pass that on to the next generation, she said, so she supports various arts programs and facilities. 

She also mentioned several events, meetings and community forums that she attended. 

Thursday’s meeting also included a refresher focused on business impacts of state mandates from Waste Management Public Sector Manager Muyisa Kasomo. She shared an overview on Senate Bill 1383 and WM’s programs that assist businesses with compliance, like the yellow bag food scraps program and free right-sizing and technical assistance.

Several staffers of other regional and state officials also shared brief updates. 

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

