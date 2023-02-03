Commission OKs water reservoir replacement 020323

Commission OKs water reservoir replacement in South Laguna with aesthetic conditions

By SARA HALL

A water reservoir replacement project in South Laguna was approved this week by a city commission, as they discussed ways to mitigate the visual impact of the important infrastructure project.

After almost two hours, the Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Wednesday (Feb. 1) in support of design review and a coastal development permit for South Coast Water District’s reservoir 2B replacement project, located at the top of an unpaved access road off Ceanothus Drive.

SCWD board members unanimously agreed on November 17 to award a $564,100 contract to AKM for construction management and inspection for the reservoir 2B replacement project. The action also approved change orders up to $56,410 (10% contingency), if required.

The 77-year-old reservoir will be replaced with two new tanks that will double that site’s water capacity. The project also includes grading, retaining walls, improvements to an unpaved access road, a new underground electrical service feeder, and drainage improvements to address stormwater runoff in the open space/conservation and residential/hillside protection zones. The proposed project will provide additional operational, fire, and emergency water storage capacity and improve the safety of the existing unpaved access road for water district staff.

Ultimately, the project was approved with conditions:

–That consideration be given to a color that is appropriate for the background tonal values of the landscape.

–That an integral color or stain is utilized for all concrete surfaces, including the retaining wall.

–That there be a specification for restorative landscape treatments, consistent with the general character of the area.

The discussion focused on whether the aesthetics should be considered at all in their approval and, if so, to what extent. Overall, the majority of commissioners agreed that consideration should be given to aesthetics of the project.

“Anytime there’s a major public improvement, and it only occurs once every 70 years, we should take the opportunity to think about how to enhance and blend it into the natural landscape, to the extent that’s reasonable to do,” Kellenberg said.

Replying to a couple of commissioner comments that implied that it’s an infrastructure project and that the visual impact isn’t important and that this isn’t the time to address that aspect, Kellenberg strongly disagreed. Now is the perfect time to consider improvements because there is already work happening there, he said.

“We have one chance to make some modest enhancements so the visual aspect is improved,” Kellenberg said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current reservoir 2B in South Laguna is slated for replacement

Nothing they’re suggesting is too expensive, he added.

“Nobody is suggesting we do anything special with the wall, other than maybe paint it the same color as the tanks,” he said. “And the tanks, they’re going to buy the paint anyway, why not pick a color that blends in with the landscape?”

Although not everyone on the dais was initially on board with the aesthetic-driven discussion.

While he can understand the aesthetic perspective, it’s not important for this particular project, said Commission Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler. He has no objection to a different tank color, but it’s not necessary to include. Requesting a special texture or adding color to the retaining walls is “overkill.”

“It’s a public utility project that’s much needed. It’s an old tank, ending its useful life (and) needs to be replaced,” Sadler said. “They probably very carefully looked at this in terms of placement of these for the maximum bang for the buck and making it as functional as possible.”

It might be a different story if it was in a more visible location, he added. The new tanks might be seen from Ceanothus Drive or even Coast Highway, he noted, but they will be on the hillside, not in a more noticeable location like at the top of the ridgeline.

“It’s not highly visible unless you’re looking for it,” Sadler said.

Just because they have the opportunity to ask for it doesn’t mean they should, he added.

“It seems like sometimes we delve into these things and we feel like we’ve got to make a bigger deal out of some of it than there really should be,” Sadler said.

Sometimes they ask too much of the applicant but not for sufficient reasons, he added.

Commissioner Steve Goldman agreed 100% with Sadler’s reasons.

“This is an infrastructure project that improves the water service for us,” he said, it didn’t need a lot of comment.

Although others thought there was room for both considerations.

“It’s a necessary infrastructure project, overdue at this point, kind of pushing up to the edge of possible failure,” said Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin. “I don’t think anyone questions the need for the project, from a water standpoint.”

She respects the engineering challenges there and agrees with Sadler that they sometimes “gild the lily,” or in this instance, “gilding the tank.” But it is visible from the road, she added, so they should try to conceal it in the landscape with color choices. None of the improvements are expensive, she added.

“Why wouldn’t we make it the best we can make it, in terms of its impact on the public?” she asked. “I mean the impact on the public is a positive thing, we’re improving the water, the fire safety for all of us, but the collateral damage is what it is to the public, whatever is visible.”

After hearing the other commissioners summarize their suggestions, Goldman and Sadler were more agreeable to the idea of adding aesthetic-related conditions.

“You’re talking about simple aesthetics,” Goldman said.

They aren’t going to cost much and the applicant has said that they are willing to make the improvements, he noted.

“I think we found that happy compromise and not burdening the water district,” added Commission Chair Jorg Dubin.

The current reservoir was installed in 1946 and is an approximate 30-foot-diameter, 19-foot-tall, 0.1-million-gallon steel welded aboveground water storage reservoir surrounded by a chain link fence.

It’s one of the oldest reservoirs in SCWD’s system, said SCWD Engineering Manager Taryn Knolling. They break down over time and, in this case, the salt air adds to the corrosion, she said. Eventually, the tanks need to be replaced.

Access to reservoir 2B is through a steep, winding unimproved road. It creates access and maintenance concerns for SCWD staff, especially after rain.

In June 2019, water district staff noted significant corrosion and small leaks between the floor plate and the wall inside of reservoir 2B. They did an emergency repair and patched the plate, she said, but it was meant to be a temporary fix lasting approximately five years.

At almost the same time, in July 2019, the city completed a wildfire mitigation and fire plan. A recommendation in the plan was for the water district to look at opportunities to increase capacity of the reservoir system, which they completed at other sites.

The patch is temporary and the new tanks will support wildfire mitigation efforts.

“We need to get this tank erected as soon as possible,” she said.

The new tanks will also provide redundancy in the area, just in case one of the reservoirs need to be taken out of service for repairs.

South Coast Water District is proposing to demolish the existing reservoir and construct two new 0.1-million-gallon aboveground steel reservoirs, each approximately 33 feet in diameter and approximately 24 feet in height.

SCWD proposed the new reservoirs be painted light blue, the standard color for the district’s tanks, but commissioners eventually approved the project with the condition that they consider a more natural color that blends into the hillside. Kjolsing said they are open to other colors.

Water tanks painted medium to dark gray or brown appear to recede into the hillside, Dubin suggested. It’s just paint, whether they buy light blue or dark brown, it’s not an undue expense to change the color, he added, but because they will be several feet taller than the current tank, they’ll be pretty noticeable if painted light blue.

The height of the tank is dictated by the hydraulic profile of South Coast Water District’s distribution system, Kjolsing explained. There’s actually no change in the water level made by this project, she noted, however current seismic code is different than it was back in 1946 when this tank was first erected. The tank needs to be slightly larger to meet those current codes.

Courtesy of SCWD

A condition of approval for the reservoir replacement project directs SCWD to include a plan for replacement landscape in case vegetation is disturbed

There was also some discussion and questions about potential disturbance to the hillside and vegetation.

Any disturbance that would be taking place would be in the already disturbed area of the access road, Kjolsing confirmed. No vegetation is anticipated to be removed or disturbed, she added. There aren’t any landscaping plans since it’s in a high fire severity zone, she added.

Looking at this project, it’s hard to believe there’s not going to be disturbance outside the project footprint, Kellenberg said. But, just in case there was any disturbance behind the retaining wall, for example, he asked if there was a plan in place for restoration. It will need to be addressed, but he’s not suggesting anything other than what’s already in place in the natural environment, he added.

Whatever landscaping they disturb will be replaced, Kjolsing confirmed.

The project also includes drainage improvements to address stormwater runoff consisting of three culverts ranging in diameter from 15-21 inches, six energy dissipators and/or rip-rap hard surfaces and a concrete V-ditch, said city Principal Planner Wendy Jung.

All drainage improvements would be installed within 10 feet of the existing access road with the exception of the culvert and energy dissipator immediately south of the reservoir location, which would be installed within 30 feet of the existing disturbed footprint of the reservoir location. The design of the proposed infrastructure is intended to keep the existing drainage patterns.

Whitin also suggested adding color to the concrete V-ditches.

“I’d like to see them a darker color too so they recede into the landscape and they don’t become this bright ribbon in our natural landscape,” she said. “They’re very disarming and they disturb our viewshed.”

There are a lot of places in the area where the V-ditches encroach into the viewshed of open space, she noted, highlighting several local examples.

The V-ditches could be acid washed, Dubin suggested. They are a bit of an eyesore, he said, and they are predominant when looking at natural environment.

A new electrical service feeder would also be installed underneath the existing access road, which would connect from electrical equipment at the reservoir location to a new San Diego Gas & Electric aboveground 240/480-volt meter pedestal and aboveground transformer located at the intersection of the access road and Ceanothus Drive, Jung explained. The existing 120/240-volt service feeder and corresponding meter pedestal to the southeast of reservoir 2B would be abandoned in place following the installation of the new power supply elements.

Commissioners also asked about how trucks will maneuver the tight curves during construction, parking during construction (off-site), the nearby watercourse, drainage and parcel ownership.

The project site consists of three assessors’ parcel numbers owned by the city, water district and the county, Jung explained, and one of the parcels includes an easement across the unpaved access road. The parcels are zoned open space conservation and as well as residential hillside protection.

There were also comments about improving the trail shortcut along the chain link fence that connects the access road off to Toovet Trail and Aliso Peak Trail in Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park, but commissioners agreed that wasn’t the responsibility of the water district. Instead, they encouraged city staff to reach out to the county to address safety and maintenance issues at the trail.

Answering a commissioner question asking if the commission could formally request staff to study the feasibility of trail improvements or officially work with the county on the project, Planning Manager Amber Dobson said they can reach out in an informal way.

That sounds like nothing is going to happen, Kellenberg commented.

They have a good relationship with the county and will try their best, Dobson replied.

The only public speaker on the item was longtime resident Ann Christoph, who noted that the connecting trail is a “serious safety problem,” Christoph said. It’s been an issue for many years and it’s time to get the agencies together and solve the problem, she said. The public won’t stop using it, so it needs to be addressed. The “official” trail (just south of the fence line) is very steep and slippery.

Christoph also commented on incorporating a landscaping plan if vegetation is disturbed, respecting the local watercourses, drainage and aesthetics.

Construction is anticipated to take approximately 12 months. Pending approvals from the various jurisdictions, they anticipate beginning in September with the reservoir operational in October 2024.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.