NewLeftHeader

clear sky

63.2°F

Laguna Beach

Volume 15, Issue 11  | February 7, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Democratic Club picks new leaders 020723

Share this story

Laguna Beach Democratic Club picks new leaders, invites new members to the fold

At its January meeting, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) elected a new slate of executive board officers and appointed committee chairs for 2023. Peggy Wolff will guide the club as its new chair, working on strategic planning, monthly meetings to engage members and working with the entire board to prepare for the 2024 election. Second in command is Nia Evans, who will serve as vice chair. Carrie Reynolds is the new club secretary. Returning as treasurer is Ketta Brown. Gwen McNallan will advise as immediate past president. New committee chairs include:

–Megan Hilliard, membership

–Ann Marie McKay, website

–Barbara McMurray, communications

–Adam Redding-Kaufman, social media

–Debbie Young, outreach

Laguna Beach Democratic board and committee chairs

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Marielena Photography

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club elected its 2023 executive board members (seated L-R): Nia Evans, vice chair; Peggy Wolff, chair; Carrie Reynolds, secretary and Ketta Brown, treasurer. Standing are the club’s newly appointed committee chairs (L-R): Debbie Young (outreach), Barbara McMurray (communications), Gwen McNallan (immediate past president), Adam Redding-Kaufman (social media), Ann Marie McKay (website) and Megan Hilliard (membership).

The club will host one virtual meeting and one in-person meeting each quarter. They are typically held on second or third Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. The next meeting is on March 15 at the Susi Q Community Room, 380 Third St. Laguna Beach. Prospective new members are invited to attend. Club members do not need to be registered Democrats – Independents may join – although Democratic Party registration allows a member to vote on club matters, which include candidate endorsements. Recent general meeting speakers have included Rep. Katie Porter, legal scholar Erwin Chemerinsky, Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and Dr. Allyson Brooks of Hoag Women’s Health Institute, among others. 

Laguna Beach Democratic executive board

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s newly elected executive board members (L-R) Carrie Reynolds, secretary; Peggy Wolff, chair; Nia Evans, vice chair; Ketta Brown, treasurer and Gwen McNallan, past president

“I am looking forward to serving the club for the next two years and working hard to elect Democrats at all levels of government,” said Wolff. “Our goal is to increase our membership and engage more Democrats in Laguna Beach. We are delighted to welcome these new board members, who bring great energy and expertise to our team and represent various age groups. Our membership continues to increase as voters realize that Democratic values are people-centered values that help us all to live better.”

Laguna Beach Democratic committee chairs

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s 2023 committee chairs (seated, L-R): Ann Marie McKay, website and Barbara McMurray, communications. (standing, L-R): Megan Hilliard, membership; Adam Redding-Kaufman, social media and Deb Young, outreach

Established in 1945, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club is an all-volunteer, chartered club of the Democratic Party of Orange County. It is in its 78th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, policies and values. Democrats believe in an economy that benefits everyone, health care is a right, diversity is strength and democracy is worth defending.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.