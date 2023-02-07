NewLeftHeader

LBCAC adds performances to February calendar 020723

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) has three exciting and diverse events in their February lineup. Two of them honor Black History Month.

lbcac adds Bare Bones

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

In honor of Black History Month 

–Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Bare Bones Theatre Presents: L’Dor v’Dor lll By Lojo Simon

Three generations of Jewish Americans travel to Natchez, Miss. to learn about the history of their family from its start during the Freedom Summer of 1964.

There is limited seating. For tickets, click here.

LBCAC adds Ferrin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Jordan Ferrin – Melodic-groove jazz and live storytelling

–Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband combines melodic-groove jazz and live storytelling into an experience of connection. It is an experience as unique as it is engaging.

California-born woodwind player Ferrin spent years traveling the world as a cruise ship musician, inspiring The Jordan Ferrin Storyband, whose debut album Tales of Transcendence was released in March 2022. It was received well throughout Europe.

According to Chris Spector of Midwest Record, “A sax man makes his debut by taking an impressionistic trip around the world to unleash his creativity in new ways. It’s got that seeker kind of vibe the jazzbos of yore had when they were romping about in India.”

For tickets, click here.

lbcac adds Davis

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. and discussion

–Saturday, Feb. 25, 8-10 p.m.

“SIMPLY SAMMY”

A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. starring Doug Starks

A 90-minute reflection of the music, memories and moments of one of the world’s greatest entertainers. Starks will share his conversations, common interests and motivations, whereby his relationship went from fan to friend. Join him as he recounts the music, the dance, the stories and the man. Simply put, “SIMPLY SAMMY.”

For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

