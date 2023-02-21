NewLeftHeader

LBCAC adds performances to February and March FP 021423

LBCAC adds performances to February and March calendar

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is offering exciting events in their upcoming February-March lineup, from honoring Black History Month to intimate concerts and a movie screening followed by a discussion of the film, the programming is diverse.

lbcac adds Bare Bones

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

In honor of Black History Month 

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Bare Bones Theatre Presents: L’Dor v’Dor lll By Lojo Simon

Three generations of Jewish Americans travel to Natchez, Miss. to learn about the history of their family from its start during the Freedom Summer of 1964.

There is limited seating. For tickets, click here.

lbcac adds Ferrin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Jordan Ferrin – Melodic-groove jazz and live storytelling

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband

The Jordan Ferrin Storyband combines melodic-groove jazz and live storytelling into an experience of connection, one that is truly engaging.

California-born woodwind player Ferrin spent years traveling the world as a cruise ship musician, inspiring The Jordan Ferrin Storyband, whose debut album Tales of Transcendence was released in March 2022. It was well received throughout Europe.

According to Chris Spector of Midwest Record, “A sax man makes his debut by taking an impressionistic trip around the world to unleash his creativity in new ways. It’s got that seeker kind of vibe the jazzbos of yore had when they were romping about in India.”

For tickets, click here.

lbcac adds Davis

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. and discussion

Saturday, Feb. 25, 8-10 p.m.

“SIMPLY SAMMY”

A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. starring Doug Starks

A 90-minute reflection of the music, memories and moments of one of the world’s greatest entertainers. Starks will share his conversations, common interests and motivations, whereby his relationship went from fan to friend. Join him as he recounts the music, the dance, the stories and the man. Simply put, “SIMPLY SAMMY.”

For tickets, click here

lbcac adds Peter Harper

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of peterharper.net

Peter Harper performs on March 12 

Sunday, March 12, 4-6:30 p.m.

Peter Harper Performs for Fenixia Foundation’s “Music & Milestones” Event

Peter Harper is an American sculptor, musician and academic. He is best known for his vocals and tenor guitar, especially in France, where he has had made several concert tours.

The Fenixia Foundation is dedicated to helping those with disabilities (neuro and physical) of all ages and their families thrive by providing care, offering resources, conducting social events and bringing joy to this community. For tickets, click here:

lbcac adds Beth

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Beth Fitchet Wood 

Tuesday, March 14, 7-9 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays, Presented by Laguna Live!

Beth’s Tuesdays is a monthly singer-songwriter’s showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood. Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center the second Tuesday of the month. For tickets, click here.

lbcac add Twisted Family

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Twisted Family screening on March 15 

Wednesday, March 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Twisted Family Screening

Filmmaker and Laguna Beach resident Jewels Brettin shares an unforgettable story of two siblings who reunited after six years and face sudden, disturbing news. A discussion featuring the filmmaker and cast will follow the film screening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

