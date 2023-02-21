NewLeftHeader

Laguna Dance Festival brings world-class performances FP 021723

Laguna Dance Festival brings world-class performances and hands-on workshops to the community 

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Attendees at the Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) will certainly cast aside any preconceived notion that dancers aren’t “real” athletes. 

“Dancers jump as high as a basketball player, they run as fast as a football player and their keen sense of musicality is as strong as a Grammy winner,” said Jodie Gates, festival founder and its artistic director. “The stigma of what dancers used to be is no longer. It’s incredibly rigorous.” 

And as two world-class troupes, the Cincinnati Ballet and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, arrive in town to share and celebrate this art form, on February 24-26, attendees will witness the ever-expanding breadth of what constitutes dance. That was Gates’s goal from the get-go when she founded LDF. 

Laguna Dance Cinncinati ballet dancers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Hiromi Platt

Dancers for the Cincinnati Ballet will be performing as part of the Laguna Dance Festival. Jodie Gates, founder of the festival, is now artistic director for the Cincinnati Ballet.

 “The reason I started the festival in 2005 was I saw a void of where dance could be imagined and appreciated,” Gates said. “Introducing world-class dance to our community was – and is – the mission of the festival, as well as providing education and scholarship to young students.” 

As a former dancer, life-long advocate for the profession and most recently also the artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet, Gates has seen the positive impact dance has in people from all walks of life – and in both the performers and the audience. In addition to the performances, the festival will be producing two master classes for community participants. 

“It’s transformative when you have access to this level of dance,” said Gates. “Students who are mothers, parents who just enjoy taking ballet, it’s available for all. I’ve seen students transformed by exposure to a visiting company.” 

The two premier dance troupes performing at this year’s festival certainly embody inspirational professionalism. 

Laguna Dance Morgan and Matt

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Danica Paulos/courtesy of Jacob’s Pillow

Hubbard Street Dancers Morgan Clune and Matt Wenckowski will be performing in a piece choreographed by Amy Hall Garner. The troupe also performed it this past summer at Jacob’s Pillow dance venue in The Berkshires.

 “The audience is going to be thrilled,” Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance, said of the festival performances. “It’s going to be a feast for the eyes.”

On Thursday, (Feb. 23) there will be a free, open rehearsal with the Cincinnati Ballet at 6 p.m. And the troupe will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. That show will have a classic emphasis and includes, among other pieces Alejandro Cerrudo’s “Extremely Close” and “Swivet” by Andrea Schermoly

Laguna Dance Bella Ureta

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rachel Neville

Cincinnati Ballet member Bella Ureta displays the grace and strength it takes to be a dancer

Saturday night’s highlight performance brings both companies to the Playhouse and will have a contemporary emphasis. 

Oh baby, we have five pieces that are going to knock your socks off,” said Fisher-Harrell. 

On Sunday, at 5:30 p.m., Hubbard Street takes to the stage and the 14 dancers will perform, among other pieces, “As the Wind Blows” by Amy Hall Garner and “Buskby Aszure Barton

While performing in a new theater is always a challenge, the directors are in constant contact with the Playhouse staff. Before they even arrive in Laguna they understand the limits and the opportunities of performing at the Playhouse. 

“There’s a lot of prep and communication that goes on before we even get to a venue,” said Fisher-Harrell.

Laguna Dance Hubbard Street

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Danica Paulos/courtesy of Jacob’s Pillow

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will perform on Sunday night at the Laguna Playhouse. On Saturday, they join forces with the Cincinnati Ballet for a show featuring contemporary dance.

Gates, who is well aware of the space, is excited to bring these midwestern companies to such an exciting setting.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“At the Playhouse you can see the dancers breathing, feel their sweat…You feel you’re on the stage with the dancers,” she said. “It’s a highly unusual experience for the viewers and the participants.”

In addition to the excitement of having the two mid-western companies performing in Orange County, the Laguna Dance Festival is also delving into new territory as both companies are led by women. 

“I’m super excited that both of us, as artistic directors, are female. This is something to celebrate,” said Gates. “We have two female directors and we’re bringing in companies from places other than the coast. These two companies are some of the top-ranked companies in the country.” 

In addition to the Playhouse performances at night, the festival will also feature Master classes, where members of the public can spend an afternoon learning more about dance. 

Saturday afternoon’s program will be taught by Fisher-Harrell, who brings her own experience to the class – she didn’t start dancing until she was 14 and that was only because she dreamed of being in a Michael Jackson video. 

“I’ll have a really great time with whomever is in the room – children or adults.” She stressed there’s no requisite to explore dancing. “There’s no license on who gets to dance. We all get to dance. Dance is a birthright.” 

Gates, who will lead Sunday’s class, is also thrilled with the opportunity to have people explore this medium. 

“It’s very hands-on,” she said of the master class. “Dance transcends – it is for everyone. Dance is, in essence, humanity.” 

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here

