Susan Tibbles’ Peep Show offers glimpses into our national psyche

By MARRIE STONE

The year 2000 proved pivotal in American politics. As the century turned, our country revealed itself to be deeply divided. It began with the contentious Bush v. Gore presidential election, ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Gore took the popular vote by half a percentage point while Bush eked out a narrow electoral college victory. What seemed an anomaly back then may have been the canary in the coal mine – an ominous foreshadowing of our political future. September 11 soon arrived, followed by rising fears of Osama bin Laden and a war on terror. If ever there was an artistically ripe time to begin depicting politics, it may have been then.

In the aftermath of that infamous election, William Schneider – then a CNN senior political analyst and contributing editor to the Opinion section of the LA Times – penned a piece entitled “Our Divide is Social, Not Political.” Arguing that our country’s culture wars were outpacing its economic ones, Schneider suggested Bill Clinton’s morally fraught presidency cost Gore the election.

Imagine reading this 1,200-word opinion with its paragraphs of voting statistics, its observations and analysis, and its calculated conclusions. Imagine being charged with the task of creating a single visual image to represent Schneider’s complex ideas. Then imagine delivering a photograph of the final product in less than 24 hours to accompany the op-ed. Enter Susan Tibbles. That’s the challenge she faces week after week.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Assemblage artist and illustrator Susan Tibbles’ work for the “LA Times” Opinion Collection is now on display at the LCAD Gallery. This is one of the earliest pieces she created for the “Times” to accompany an op-ed written by William Schneider.

An assemblage artist and illustrator, Tibbles has worked for the LA Times since 2000 (the presidential debate between Bush v. Gore was her first assignment). The pieces she creates strike the right symbolic tone, often evoking metaphor and word play to add a layer of visual complexity. By arranging discarded objects in novel configurations, Tibbles advances the author’s argument while arousing the reader’s interest.

She collects found objects from anywhere she can find them – estate sales, antique and thrift stores, and even an occasional roadside discard. “I keep a [crow]bar and a hammer in my car for just these occasions,” Tibbles told Southwest Art in 2006, recounting a time when she found two old chairs sitting out for trash pickup. “Really nice legs on those chairs.”

Courtesy of Susan Tibbles

A view of Susan Tibbles’ home studio where she collects countless objects and artifacts for assemblage

LA Times readers, and once even Tibbles’ own art director, might assume she works in Photoshop, creating these printed images inside a computer. Instead, Tibbles curates her collection of oddball objects, assembles them into a sculpture in her home studio and submits a photograph of the completed work. “I had an editor that didn’t know for 10 years that my work was assemblage,” Tibbles said. “He assumed that it was entirely digital until he saw them in a show and was mortified.”

All of this would be miraculous enough without the tight timeframe. But Tibbles works in the news business where deadlines loom. Her art director delivers each editorial to Tibbles on a Wednesday or Thursday, and Tibbles returns a photograph of her three-dimensional mixed media creation by Friday so the illustration can accompany the piece in Sunday’s edition.

For Schneider’s op-ed, Tibbles chose a traditional hand saw. She wrapped its blade in a wrinkled American flag, the fabric worn and spotted in places. Juxtaposing these charged symbols together, she represented our nation as it was – cutting itself in half from the inside.

September 11 came shortly after. Like photojournalists and reporters, Tibbles processed the unfathomable tragedy in real time. But unlike photographers snapping photos or journalists reporting facts, Tibbles was forced to think in metaphor, abstracting the event into symbolic imagery.

Only one of Tibbles’ pieces has ever been rejected by the Times. She knew it would be even as she created it, and so had an alternate piece waiting in the wings. It was mid-November 2001. The country reeled in the aftermath of Bin Laden’s attack, trying to process the human costs, especially to our children. Public schools across the nation reinstated requirements for children to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as an institutional ritual to honor the heroes of 9/11 and to soothe the nation’s losses. Cecilia O’Leary and Tony Platt wrote an op-ed entitled “Pledging Allegiance Does Not a Patriot Make.” The piece argued that forcing children to “march in lock-step loyalty” advanced the wrong agenda, favoring mindless adherence to rules over the thoughtful debate of ideas.

Tibbles, too, was still processing her own grief over that day. A collector of dolls and their parts, she found a hollowed-out baby head and removed the eyes. She ran a strip of paper through the empty sockets: “One Nation Under God.” She photographed the head and sent it in to pair with the O’Leary/Platt op-ed.

“It was so close to 9/11 and the piece was about children. As I put that piece together, I was aware it was going to be too harsh. I had to be sensitive to certain things. The art director said, ‘That’s not going to work.’ And I said, ‘I know, so I made this.’ That was the one time where it was a little too graphic for what was going on.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

The original piece Tibbles created for the O’Leary/Platt op-ed that was rejected by her art director at the “LA Times”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

The O’Leary/Platt op-ed as it ultimately appeared, with Tibbles’ “sanitized” assemblage

In 2002, Tibbles did an assemblage for the one-year anniversary of 9/11. “The Day Before” by Richard Rodriguez asked the question, “A year later, have we reclaimed the ordinary time of September 10?” Tibbles chose a vintage alarm clock, its once white face singed, and its blackened hands pointed prominently at the red numbers on its face – nine and eleven. An appointment book sat nearby, open to September 10 – a bright, sunny Monday on pristine white paper – and the facing page, September 11, burned beyond recognition.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Tibbles created an alarm clock assemblage to accompany Richard Rodriguez’s op-ed on the first anniversary of September 11

“The most challenging commissions were the 9/11 pieces. Working on them during that time was raw,” Tibbles said. “Everybody, myself included, knew what we were embarking on and knew what was coming. So it was tough. The human loss was pretty radical and it stuck with a lot of us.”

In addition to her work as an opinion columnist illustrator, Tibbles is also a fine artist, showing her work in galleries across the nation. Much of that creative energy seeps subconsciously into her news job.

“I’d be working on a piece of fine art and then an article comes in,” Tibbles said. “As I’m reading it, I’m looking at what I’m working on and figuring out how I can utilize some of this material. For example, I was working on this series of blockheads in my fine art – these heads that are getting squeezed under pressure – and that translated into some pieces in the LA Times collection, including the ‘Elephant on my Back’ piece.”

“Elephant on my Back” was the only piece Tibbles nearly turned down. Sarah Palin shared a stage with Joe Biden back in 2008 in the vice-presidential debates. The opinion was written in two parts – one pro-Palin and one pro-Biden. But, due to an oversight, Tibbles had only received the Palin piece.

“I was going to decline it because it was very one-sided and narrow. But once I had the two articles together, I was able to mold them and come up with the elephant sculpture. That’s the only time I almost turned down work because I didn’t receive all the information.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“Elephant on My Back” showcases Tibbles obsession with hands and blockheads, incorporating aspects of her fine artwork with her political work for the LA Times

Geoff Le Plastrier, an avid collector and patron of Tibbles’ work, said the artist is successful in part because she keeps her own political views out of her work. “I think that’s what gives her the ability to look at the article, talk to the art director at the Times and then make these things. They’re so visceral. She just feels it.”

“I wouldn’t say I’m apolitical at all,” said Tibbles. “Not at all. I’m not a conservative. But having said that, you do have to remain true to what the writer is writing. That has never been difficult for me.”

Le Plastrier first encountered Tibbles’ work at an exhibition at the Diane Nelson Fine Art Gallery in Pasadena in 1999. “She was on the second floor. I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “We walked up this darkened stairway in the back into this bright gallery and I looked at my friend and said, ‘This is honestly the most amazing stuff I’ve ever seen.’” Le Plastrier bought several pieces that night.

His father-in-law had been a physician and left much of his medical equipment to Le Plastrier – microscopes and scalpels, jars of mysterious liquids and syringes. He passed it along to Tibbles and she’s incorporated much of it into her work. “I used to take her to antique shows, and she’d see a mannequin. She’d say, ‘Geoff, I want to buy that.’ I’d ask what she planned to do with it. She’d keep the hands and chuck the rest out. She loves hands. You’ll see a lot of those in her work.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Geoff Le Plastrier and Susan Tibbles at the opening reception of “Peep Show” at the LCAD Gallery on February 2

“It’s all about inspiration,” said Tibbles. “How do you get from A to Z? And how do you do it without looking like everyone else? It’s not just thinking outside the box. It’s also about keeping in touch with real-time events, following politics and societal changes from vetted reporters, understanding how communities work and staying in touch. Pay attention to everything around you and not in superficial ways. If people had more of a grasp on world politics, they’d have better character and a better understanding of the world. They’d be able to comment on it faster and in more diverse ways.”

While Tibbles can respond nearly in real-time and anticipate some of the perennial issues up for debate, she never anticipates a specific piece or plans it out in advance. “All my work is generated from the article. I have to read the article [and build the piece to reflect what the writer is saying]. You can only speculate what the next article is going to be, whatever country is going to be invaded. You can’t [anticipate] it because it hasn’t happened.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Tibbles created this work to accompany dual op-ed pieces by Jerrold M. Post (“Does Al Qaeda Need Osama bin Laden?”) and Dale F. Eickelman (“First, Know The Enemy, Then Act”) that appeared together in the “LA Times” in December 2001

From wars on women to wars on gay marriage, Tibbles has tackled countless topics. “This one was trashed,” said Le Plastrier, pointing to a wedding cake topped with two grooms, the icing imbued with U.S. currency. “We had this in a university exhibition back when gay marriage was being debated and somebody pulled it off the wall and shattered it.”

Isn’t that when art is at its best, stirring emotions in its audience and getting people talking and thinking? “I take these pieces into my fine artwork and say what I need to say,” Tibbles said. “Politics dominates my work, especially since I started working with the newspapers. It’s important. It’s what I need to do.”

Courtesy of Susan Tibbles

Susan Tibbles at home in her studio in Montecito, Calif.

Susan Tibbles’ Peep Show is currently on display at the LCAD Gallery through March 19. The gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information about the show, visit their website by clicking here.

