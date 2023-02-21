NewLeftHeader

Local Vietnam Veterans group seeking military veterans 021723

Local Vietnam Veterans group seeking military veterans to join Patriots Day Parade

Local Vietnam Veterans are looking for Vietnam Veterans and other U.S. military service veterans to march in the Patriots’ Day Parade, taking place on Saturday, March 4.

A local Vietnam Veterans group, known as the South Orange County Vietnam Veterans, have participated in the parade every year since 1985. All branches of the service are welcome, and the group is encouraging all U.S. service veterans – World War II, Korea, Cold War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria – to participate and be recognized for their service.

Military veterans marching in a previous Patriots Day Parade

Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms (or parts thereof). The group will form near Laguna Beach High School (LBHS), located at 625 Park Ave. between 9 and 10 a.m. Parking is quite challenging, so arrive as early as possible to ensure a parking spot on the street. Ask the check-in booth at the corner of Park and Short streets for specifics on where the group is forming, but most likely they will be in the school district parking lot across from LBHS.

The parade will cover about six blocks in Laguna Beach (all downhill or level) and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. They need a convertible automobile to accompany their group so that vets needing to ride, rather than march, may do so. Their traditional annual get-together at Hennessey’s Tavern, located at 213 Ocean Ave., will immediately follow the parade. 

Interested veterans should contact Patrick Freeman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.497.7473.

 

