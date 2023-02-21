NewLeftHeader

°F

Volume 15, Issue 15  | February 21, 2023Subscribe

South Laguna Community Garden Park presents 021723

Share this story

South Laguna Community Garden Park presents Seeds 101 workshop

The South Laguna Community Garden Park will be offering a seed starting class and workshop on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10-11:30 a.m., led by Carly Sciacca. If you’ve always wanted to grow from seed but haven’t had much luck, haven’t known where to start, or feel intimidated, this is the class for you. Starting your own plants gives you access to diverse varieties, control over growing conditions, satisfaction and saves money.

South Laguna Community seedlings

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of South Laguna Community Garden Park

The February 26 hands-on workshop will cover how to select, start and care for seeds and seedlings to successfully grow your own plants

Participants in Seeds 101 will be given a 40-cell seed tray, starting mix and a selection of seeds that have been successful at the Garden, (a $50 value). There will be a short lesson on how to select, start and care for seeds and seedlings, followed by a hands-on workshop on how to properly plant and care for a seed tray. 

Topics will include:

–How to read codes in a seed catalog or on a packet and select the right variety for you.

–How to know which seeds to start when based on the Laguna Beach zone.

–How to save your own seeds.

–How to prepare seeds for planting, (scarring, soaking, direct sowing).

–The difference between heirlooms, hybrids and GMOs and what it means when starting seeds.

A suggested donation is $25 and enrollment will be capped at 15. The class will be held at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, located at 31610 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Reserve your spot now by writing to Carly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For more information, visit http://southlaguna.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.