Become a Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters member for exclusive access and member-only perks in 2023

The magic of the Pageant of the Masters and the world-famous Festival of Arts Fine Art Show has wowed audiences and art enthusiasts worldwide for 90 years. From touring the esteemed Fine Art Show, to watching art come to life during the Pageant, and exploring the special events, patrons annually delight in this award-winning arts destination. The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is inviting families, art enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike to elevate their annual summer of fun with a 2023 Festival of Arts Membership. Indulge in member-only programs, discounts, special gift packages, and much more, and experience the art organization like a VIP.

There are several membership levels available, starting as low as $50 per person. 

Membership perks include:

–Free admission to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show for the member and one guest (excluding August 26 for a private event).

–Invitation for member and a guest to Member Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 30 for a fun afternoon including backstage Pageant open house, gift packages and special entertainment.

–Personalized collectible 2023 membership card.

–Subscription to the Festival’s digital newsletter.

–Invitation to the Festival of Arts Annual Meeting in November.

–Discounts on Festival of Arts merchandise.

Joining at a higher level unlocks more special perks such as acknowledgement in the annual souvenir program, commemorative merchandise, additional guest admissions to the Festival Art Show and reserved concert seating. Depending on the level, members can get exclusive access to the Pageant of the Masters with invitations to an evening rehearsal (normally closed to the public) and even a private dinner for you and seven guests on the Pageant stage with the director, writer or designer for a special behind-the-scenes talk. The highest level of membership, the Roy Ropp Founders Circle at $25,000, includes all the benefits listed above as well as a red carpet experience with dinner at the Festival’s gala event on August 26 and a private parking space on select dates (restrictions apply, see website for details).

Pageant of the Masters re-creation of “Women in the Garden” by Claude Monet will appear in the 2023 production “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists”

“It’s hard to say what my favorite part of the Festival of Arts is as I cherish so many of the activities and programs,” shared Colleen Walker, Newport Beach resident and returning Festival of Arts member. “As a practicing artist myself, I love being able to return again and again to browse the Fine Art Show and see what new works the exhibiting artists have. My daughter-in-law gave me my first membership as a gift a few years back. I loved all the perks and special access so much, I just had to become a member again.” 

Not only does membership enable guests to experience all the Festival and Pageant has to offer, but also supports the organization’s mission to promote and produce quality events that encourage the appreciation of the arts. A portion of the membership dues are tax deductible and helps fund important art programs including arts education, student scholarships and opportunities for local artists. 

“Our ability to present unsurpassed Pageant performances, exhibitions and innovative arts education programs in our community is only made possible because of the extraordinary support from individuals like our members,” added Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts PR and marketing director.

In addition to all the exciting perks to enjoy during the Festival and Pageant summer season, 2023 members will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the public to the 2024 Pageant of the Masters. This early access is only available to 2023 members. Gift memberships are also available. To become a member or to gift a membership today, call 800.487.3378 or visit www.foapom.com/support/membership.

 The 2023 Pageant of the Masters production, “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists,” will show nightly in the Irvine Bowl from July 7-September 1. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the Fine Art Show. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person and $15 per person the weekends, July 5-September 1. Senior and student discounts are available. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

Festival of the Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

