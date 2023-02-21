NewLeftHeader

Art in Public Places FP 022123

“Art in Public Places” – The Empire State by Marlo Bartels

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

The Empire State – five tile panels in the windows at 580 Broadway Street not only represents sunbursts befitting the Art Deco theme and character of the building, it also reflects our glorious sunsets here in Laguna. 

Highly respected and renowned ceramist Marlo Bartels created the tiles at the request of owner Joe Hanauer who purchased the property in 2008.

The first of the three connected buildings on the prominent property was built in the 1930s. The Art Deco building was built as a moving and storage facility in 1940 and was in a terrible state of disrepair. When purchased by Hanauer, it had a mansard roof stretching horizontally across the entire building, and the material covering the building was a thick and rough troweled stucco, completely covering the fluted Art Deco columns. 

Art in Broadway side view

Click on photo for a larger image

Five tile panels at 580 Broadway Street

“Only after removing the entire exterior were the poured in place fluted Art Deco columns discovered,” said Hanauer in an article in Stu News in July 2019, when a plaque commemorating the artwork was installed. “Morris Skenderian, architect on the project, incorporated all of the original elements along with the Empire State tiles into the Art Deco design which is now back to what was originally intended.” 

What sparked the idea for The Empire State tiles?

Hanauer had been looking for a place to install original art because of the property’s location at the entrance to Laguna’s Art District. But since the building sits on the property line, he said, “There was no room to place a sculpture in the public right of way.” 

On a flight from New York, Hanauer was thumbing through an airline magazine and came across an article featuring wonderful old Art Deco New York buildings highlighting the creative use of ceramics placed directly on the buildings. They included iconic structures such as the Chrysler and Empire State buildings and as examples of the use of tile, there were quite a few featuring sunbursts. 

Art in 580 Broadway

Click on photo for a larger image

The design reflects the Art Deco-style of the building 

Reflecting on Laguna’s treasured sunsets, Hanauer brought the article to Bartels who created one of several works of art for The Old Pottery Place Hanauer had renovated a few years earlier. 

Bartels has been producing and installing permanent ceramic sculpture, mosaics, pictorial murals and functional art for cities, institutions, and personal clients since 1977. He works with welded steel and other structures, polystyrene shapes and composition materials supporting his unique ceramic shapes. He has been exhibiting at Festival of Arts for 15 years and was at the Sawdust Festival for 20. 

Hanauer explained the design, “The sunbursts on the two different coasts are used to depict completely different and almost opposite visions. The use on the East Coast was to suggest the rising of the sun on expectations of a dynamic city in the making, New York City, and the promise it was destined to deliver. Of course, here in Laguna, the use of the sun bursts reflects our idyllic beachfront Laguna Beach environment and the wonderful sunsets we enjoy.”

Bartels created a number of potential uses of tile and finally suggested application of the five panels and suggested creatively incorporating them into the actual building design, so they fully integrate into the building as if they were part of the original intent along with the fluted Art Deco columns. Bartels’ use of the clean lines radiating from the three suns along with the use of gold-like paint and glazing emit the sense of the sun’s glow on the horizon. 

art in closeup 580 Broadway

Click on photo for a larger image

Art Deco tiles suggesting the sun rising over a dynamic city were often used on the exterior of New York City skyscrapers in the early 20th century to depict aspirations for a great city

Of their collaboration, Bartels said, “It has been a pleasure to be involved with Mr. Hanauer and architect Morris Skenderian in several projects including the Old Pottery Shack (my first employment in Laguna Beach in 1970 as the demonstrating potter) and to be involved in projects that seek to acknowledge and respect some of the history of our town. I’m fortunate to have worked in a medium that has wide adaptability in the arts and architecture.”

Bartels has many other public art pieces around town: Elements, Third Reef, Bollards Forest Ave. & PCH (in a collaboration with Jesse Bartels), Canyon Chess and Checkers, and Al’s Bench. He has been producing and installing permanent ceramic and stone sculpture, mosaics, pictorial murals and functional art for cities, institutions and personal clients since 1977. He works with ceramic tile, terrazzo & stone – shaping, forming and glazing the clay elements by hand. 

This is the 92nd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

