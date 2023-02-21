LAM promises great programs, performances and exhibits in March
A few of the Art & Nature exhibitions are still on view at Laguna Art Museum, featuring groundbreaking, immersive exhibitions including Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition. The museum has added public programs, including innovative workshops.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photos courtesy of LAM
From the Stuart and Judith Vida Spence Collection: “I Will Not Make Any More Boring Art” by John Baldessari, 1971 lithograph
On February 4, the exhibition featuring Southern California Contemporary Art Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida Spence Collection opened and continues through July 2023. For more than 30 years, the Spences collected and lived with contemporary art in their home in Los Angeles, as well as lending pieces to exhibitions and making significant donations to art museums – most notably LAM.
This major gift by Judy and Stuart Spence to Laguna Art Museum includes artworks from the 1970s to the present spanning California Conceptualism, West Coast Pop and Los Angeles’s Lowbrow art movement.
Click on photo for a larger image
Visitors have until March 12 to see the “Five Summer Stories” exhibition
Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, along with clothing and items from the era of the film. The exhibition is on view through March 12.
Storytime Saturday
–Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.
Storytime Saturday, The Day You Begin
Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have you making and moving! You’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.
A special Storytime celebrates Black History Month featuring The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson with an activity that encourages participants to see the beauty in what makes everyone unique. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.
Click on photo for a larger image
Black Beach Culture
–Sunday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m.
Black Beach Culture
Join historian, Alison Rose Jefferson, where she will share stories about how African Americans from the 1900s-1960s created recreational and relaxation spaces at Southern California beaches and other places. In the process sometimes, they were able to form community and created business projects at these sites. These stories are drawn from her recent book, Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era and other work. She will also share how some of these stories are being used in contemporary public history remembrance and public policy actions.
As leisure was gaining centrality as part of the American Dream, Black Californians were working to make it an open, inclusive reality for all. African Americans fought for dignity, equal access and the full range of human experiences and fulfillment in exploration of California’s offerings as they contributed to the state’s development and the broader freedom rights struggle in the U.S. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.
Click on photo for a larger image
LAM’s largest fundraiser of the year
–Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.
California Cool
Join LAM on March 4 for an unforgettable night during their signature auction and benefit at Laguna Art Museum as attendees enjoy LAM’s 41st year of connecting artists, collectors and the community.
The museum’s largest fundraiser of the year has been reimagined to offer the preeminent California Cool experience, with a creative California-inspired culinary and cocktail experience, a special performance by musical guest and Laguna local, Grammy-nominated, Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, an artistic photo opportunity on the red carpet with photographer Tony Pinto, and the chance to meet many of California’s most notable artists supporting the museum and participating in the auction.
For tickets, click here.
If you are unable to attend the 41st annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash, but would still like to support Laguna Art Museum, please consider donating today.
Click on photo for a larger image
William Wendt, “Laguna Coast,” oil on canvas, 1930, Gift of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas B. Stiles II, Laguna Art Museum Permanent Collection
–Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m.
Jean Stern presents The Life and Times of William Wendt
In this illustrated lecture, Stern will discuss the Life and Art of William Wendt (1865-1946), one of California’s most important artists. German-born Wendt left Germany and came to Chicago in 1880. In 1906, he married sculptor Julia Bracken (1869-1942) and the two came to live in Los Angeles. He quickly became a leading member in the Los Angeles art community and was a founding member of the California Art Club in 1909, serving as president from 1911-1914, and again from 1917-1918.
Click open story button to continue reading…
In 1918, he and Julia moved to Laguna Beach. He became a founding member of the Laguna Beach Art Association. Although somewhat shy and reclusive, he was Laguna’s most important resident artist. To Wendt, nature was a divine manifestation and he viewed himself as nature’s faithful interpreter. Only rarely did he include people or animals in his landscapes.
The lecture will show approximately 100 slides with time afterwards for questions.
Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.
For tickets, click here.
Click on photo for a larger image
Megan Shung
–Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.
Live! at the Museum, Ryan Whyman and Megan Shung
Join this duo consisting of pianist, Ryan Whyman and violinist, Megan Shung, as they perform in the museum. Arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time.
Click on photo for a larger image
Ryan Whyman
Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!
Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members & Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.
Click on photo for a larger image
Great Cosmic Explosions on March 11
–Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.
Great Cosmic Explosions
Kids and adults will have a blast during this presentation by Professor Massimo Della Valle from the Instuito Nationale Astrofisico as he explores the cosmos; from black holes to life beyond Earth. After the talk, head over to the LAM Lab to make your very own cosmic masterpiece.
Astronomy and art are often thought of as two different disciplines with little to no overlap, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. From Galileo’s early drawings of the Moon’s surface to Van Gogh’s Starry Night, to the recent images from the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomy and art have been inseparable for centuries.
Advance tickets are recommended. Youth 12 and under: Free. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. Children must be accompanied by one paying adult. For tickets, click here.
Marco Sassone signs his new book on March 15
–Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m.
Art Book Signing with Marco Sassone
Join artist Marco Sassone as he recounts his life, career and newest memoir, American Journey: My Life in Art. Having exhibited at the Laguna Art Museum in 1979, Sassone will once again join the museum to present his work. American Journey chronicles Sassone’s struggles as an immigrant in 1960s California and examines his journey from a young boy in Italy to a world-renowned painter in America. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.
Click on photo for a larger image
Amelia Earhart
–Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m.
Notable Women of California
In celebration of Women’s History Month, join the Laguna Art Museum for a lecture on important women throughout California’s history presented by the Women’s Museum of California.
Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.
For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.