No Square Theatre’s “Wisdom of the Masters” FP 022123

Share this story

No Square Theatre’s “Wisdom of the Masters” series brings Broadway talent to town

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Last month, Broadway star Jessica Vosk visited No Square Theatre as part of their newly launched “Wisdom of the Masters” series. Best known for her role as Elphaba in Wicked at the Gershwin Theater, Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2021 with a sold-out solo show titled “My Golden Age.” She brought both her vocal and acting expertise to assist seven local performers in perfecting their audition pieces in this Musical Theatre Master Class.

No Square recently opened these sessions to the public, allowing artists and laypeople alike access to behind-the-scenes coaching techniques and professional insights from theatrical stars. While the skills Vosk imparted will serve her students well on stage (i.e., tucking your buns will help you hit those high notes), it was her lessons on how to channel your humanity and access your authenticity that were the profound takeaways from the night.

Click on photo for a larger image

Jessica Vosk (center) with Karen Rymar, assistant director of music and theater at Orange County High School of the Arts (left) and Ella Wyatt, artistic director of No Square Theatre (right)

“Why did you choose this piece?” Vosk asked each participant after they finished the initial performance of their song. Answers ranged from the personal to the practical, and Vosk met each student where they were. “I like to work on what people are trying to say through a song,” Vosk said. “It’s not always about how the song sounds. It’s about how you pull people in and make them really hear what you’re saying. It’s about acting, storytelling and connection. It’s about what you, specifically, bring to that song. Nobody needs to know your backstory or what the piece means to you. You can keep that secret. But they’ll connect to your emotions.”

When Zach Fogel finished singing Jeremy Jordan’s “No Turning Back Now” – a song about a 17-year-old boy who impregnates his girlfriend and faces the prospect of becoming a father while he still “just wants [his] mom” – Fogel shared his own teenage experience of growing up too fast in the wake of his mother’s cancer diagnosis. Fogel’s high school acting coach, Karen Rymar, pulled him through the tough times. Rymar attended the session and, at Vosk’s request, joined Fogel on stage. They sat together while Vosk coached Fogel as he sang the song again to Rymar. That infusion of emotion and personal experience transformed the way he performed.

“How do you feel?” Vosk asked a teary-eyed Fogel after the session.

“Overwhelmed,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Jessica Vosk coaching Zach Fogel as he sings to his former high school acting coach Karen Rymar

“Meryl Streep once said she always knows a secret about her character that no one else will discover, but that drives how she plays the role,” Vosk said. Vosk’s task was to uncover her students’ secrets and help them harness their memories to enhance the songs.

“I can’t help but cheer for those few who really open themselves up, listen, learn, adjust their performance, explode and are changed forever,” said No Square Theatre founder Bree Burgess Rosen. “Those are the ah-ha moments.”

Actress and vocalist Demmi Ross, who recently starred in No Square’s production of Waiting in the Wings, shared her late grandmother’s deathbed wish that she pursue her acting dreams. Ross had her grandmother in mind when choosing “The Fire Within Me” from Little Women.

“Remember the airline’s adage about securing your own oxygen mask before assisting others?” Vosk asked Ross. “The song needs to impact you first. Until then, it won’t impact anyone else.”

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Demmi Ross sings “The Fire Within Me” to No Square Theatre founder Bree Burgess Rosen, a surrogate for her late grandmother

Vosk shared her own experiences with imposter syndrome and insecurity. “I have a Ph.D. in imposter syndrome,” she said. Unlike most in her field, Vosk came to Broadway late. She worked on Wall Street until she was 30 and only then decided to pursue her theatrical dreams. Nine years later, she’s appeared in dozens of productions on and Off-Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020’s A Very Coco Christmas.

Click open story button to continue reading…

“This industry requires a marathon, not a sprint,” Vosk said, citing how her prior career in finance gave her some welcome perspective on Broadway. “It’s called ‘show business,’ not ‘show fun.’ As an actor, you are the entire C-level suite of your business – CEO, CFO, PR and marketing. You’re running the show of your life and you often don’’ get taught those skills in school. The business side [of the career] is also incredibly important.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Vosk (left) coaches Jon Armijo by using real-life partner Demmi Ross to evoke authentic emotions to enhance the song

Not everyone brought dramatic numbers. No Square regular Grace Gilchrist sang “I Want Them…Bald” by Goldrich and Heisler and Sabrina Orro performed “His Name” from Piece the Musical by Scott Alan. “Funny plays itself,” Vosk told them both. “Play comedy straight. And remember – less is more.”

When asked about her own funny audition stories, Vosk said there were dozens, but one came to mind. “When I left my finance job and was pounding the pavement, I got an audition for a concert production of West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony at Juilliard. The conductor was the incredibly famous Michael Tilson Thomas. He’d been Leonard Bernstein’s protégé, but I had no idea who he was. I was this green actor walking into a massive theater full of stars.

I walked right up to the table and said, ‘Hey, I’m Jessica. Who are you?’ Then I kicked off my shoes and one hit a window. He later told me that was the moment he knew he would book me. He wound up becoming one of my biggest mentors.”

The lesson behind the story? “Be as authentic as you possible can,” Vosk said. “Most performers think it’s all about what the people behind the table want. In reality, it’s about what you have to say. When you walk in the room, instead of thinking, ‘I hope I impress these people,’ reframe it as, ‘I think I’m the best person for this role.’ If they see it, that’s great. If they don’t, then it wasn’t right for you.” As much as possible, Vosk advises, think of the audition room as your own.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sophia Barajas performs a piece from “Wicked” as Vosk shares her own experiences with the role

Vosk is the second instructor in the “Masters” series. In December, Courtney Reed – the original Princess Jasmine on Broadway’s Aladdin and currently Satin in the national tour of Moulin Rouge – came to No Square. Later in the series, Jared Gertner, who played Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, will lead a vocal performance workshop. (Gertner’s originally planned appearance this month has been rescheduled for June.)

“Telling a story through song, connecting emotionally to your lyrics and telling an active story while singing is what I teach,” Gertner said. “I teach all kinds of things, but that’s the class I like most.”

Gertner provides a safe space where students can try and fail, then try and succeed. “I want them to feel like they are free to make a big mistake, or for things to not go well, and then they’ll be safe in that room to do it,” Gertner said. “That ends up yielding the best results. People succeed when they feel safe enough to fail.”

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Jessica Vosk gets up close and personal with Sabrina Orro

The actor understands high-stake performances and brings that experience to his teaching. While he’s acted in several big theaters and Broadway shows, he’s also performed in intimate settings. Gertner played the role of Warren in Ordinary Days, a four-person Off-Broadway musical done in the round. “We were two feet from the audience, so I was very aware there was no room to be fake. I mean, I was in their laps, so I had to be completely invested,” he said. “I like doing these song performance classes because I can draw from those experiences and help students understand the importance of staying present in every moment.”

Apart from talent, there are two things Gertner credits for his success – an attitude of self-belief and having an older cousin in the industry. “I’m really specific by saying self-belief and not arrogance,” he said. “You have to believe you have something to offer. Even though I questioned when my career would take off or which jobs would come my way, I never thought, ‘What if this doesn’t work out? What if I’m not good enough?’ There isn’t room for that. There are enough people giving you feedback that might make you feel less than, so your feedback to yourself has to be complete self-belief. Believe you have something to offer and then actively try to offer it.”

Seeing his cousin Alison’s success made Gertner believe a career in theater was possible. Alison performed on Broadway’s A Chorus Line from 1975-1990, as well as Singing in the Rain and Sophisticated Ladies. “Because I grew up seeing my cousin perform, it never seemed impossible,” he said. “I never thought it was a crazy pipe dream. I thought it was a real thing people did for a living. Coming into the business with that understanding set me up for success.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Chris Fine performed “’Til I Hear You Sing” from the musical “Love Never Dies” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater. Sabrina Orro assists as a silent stage partner.

This summer, Gertner will take roughly 10 students on stage but, like Vosk, the session will be open to the public for observation. It’s often the observers who take more from his sessions than the participants, Gertner said. “Sometimes when you’re the one standing up in front of the room, you go into a bubble of crazy. You think, ‘What did I just do? What happened up there?’ But when you watch other people, it’s easier to process and realize, ‘Oh, I do that.’ Without all eyes on you, you’re able to digest [the feedback] and take it in. Watching a class can be as beneficial for an observer as being the one in front of the group.”

Also like Vosk, Gertner meets students where they are in their process. “If you are super proficient and ready to step onto a Broadway stage, we’re going to work on fine tuning and fixing little things,” he said. “If you’re brand new and don’t have much experience singing in front of people, I’ll meet you there. We’re going to work on the basics. No two students need the same thing.”

Participating students should arrive with a prepared song, sheet music that’s in the right key, clearly marked and memorized.

Also stay tuned for a class offered this April by multiple Tony award-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes. Barnes is known for his work on The Drowsy Chaperone, Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots, Aladdin, Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting and more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Vosk poses with students, observers and No Square staff

For tickets and additional information on the “Wisdom of the Masters” series, visit the No Square Theatre website by clicking here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.