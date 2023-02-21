NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 022123

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: The oldest house on its original site

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In this column several weeks ago, we addressed the question of “What and where is the oldest house in Laguna Beach?” We presented the Captain’s house built in 1884 in its original design at 411 Arroyo Chico, having been moved from an oceanfront bluff.

However, the oldest home is still on its original site – sometimes referred to as the Harper House at 154 Pearl St. It has actually been remodeled on several occasions and is arguably not in its original design. We can assert it is the oldest surviving home in Laguna Beach.

Just 12 years after George Thurston settled in Aliso, and the same year the Chapel School opened in the canyon, Thomas North Harper built his beach cottage on a blufftop, with oceanfront views and access. Legend has it that wood salvaged from shipwrecks off the Laguna coast as well as other driftwood was incorporated into the construction.

Harper designed the home with a steep pitched gabled roof with board and batten siding. Of course a loft was utilized for maximum views, as well as ocean-facing windows in the living room. The roof was in a classic shingle design.

In this vein, it is similar to the Captain’s house, although it meets no standards to be called either Victorian or Tudor. It may be best described as a simple beach bungalow. A small kitchen has been remodeled from the original design. The original square footage was 1600 sq. ft. and remained near that size after several remodels.

Laguna Beach A Look Back the oldest house

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

The oldest house still on its original site in Laguna Beach is located at 154 Pearl Street. This photo was taken circa 1892.

In this rare photo, the unblemished beauty of our city can be admired with no other structures visible as far as the eye can see. Pearl Street as a small dirt road can barely be imagined and several structures in the rear of the home stand out, including a tepee – presumptively for storage.

Harper’s son, Thomas James Harper, lived in the home on and off, but wrote that his father lived in the house year-round. Tom Harper went on to be a Laguna architect, being one of the architects who designed Villa Rockledge. 

Tom’s cousins were the Seeman family, who wrote in journals they would travel to the beach home for summers, taking the train to the El Toro depot then a horse stagecoach to downtown Laguna. One of the Harper clan would then pick up the Seemans and take them to the Pearl Street house via a horse-drawn wagon over a rough dirt South Coast Highway road.

The Harper family sold the home in 1945.

Locals might remember Ed Seeman who moved to Laguna Beach and opened a service station on Pearl Street and South Coast Highway called El Arco garage (no connection with the oil company, but perhaps named after Arch Beach which Ed overlooked from the home and Arco meaning arch in Spanish). His grandson, Jon Seeman remains in Laguna as a local artist/sculptor.

What today is an easy 15-minute drive over paved four-lane highways was hours of bumpy travel with multiple stops over washboard roads to visit the Harper House.

The home sold in 2021 for $5.6 million but not without some controversy. From 2008-2014, efforts to add a second home to the property and modernize the Harper house were presented to the City Council. Designs, counter designs, compromises and an eventual 3-2 vote of the council allowed for the plans to be consummated.

The footprint at 154 Pearl St. now boasts two three-bedroom, 1,600-square-foot dwellings and a three-car garage on a large corner lot overlooking Arch Beach. The second home replaces the tepee.

So, which is the oldest Laguna house?

The Captain’s house with its original 1884 structure but moved to a different location, or the Harper House on the same site as its 1883 construction, but modified from its original design?

At the Laguna Beach Historical Society we diplomatically declare it’s a tie.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

