Sawdust Art Festival to hold art classes this week

Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes this week – a program that operates in the festival off-season. From mixed media and glassblowing to the pottery wheel and painting, there are myriad experiences from which to choose to get creative, so sign up now.

Here’s the line-up:

Thursday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Mixed Media Magic with Charleine Guy

Immerse yourself in Charleine Guy’s world of vibrant color and magic, with colored paper, acrylic paints and alternative art media to create a beautiful, impressionistic masterpiece.

Sawdust Art Festival mixed media

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival

Experience Charleine Guy’s Mixed Media Magic on February 23 and 24

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m.

Aspen Trees in Oil with Cydette Vikander

Learn how to paint enchanting aspen trees in oil paint, during this inspiring, introductory class taught by artist Cydette Vikander.

Sawdust Art Festival aspen trees

Click on photo for a larger image

Learn how to capture aspen trees in oils with Clydette Vikander on February 23 

Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Mixed Media Magic with Charleine Guy

Friday, Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.

Fused Glass Pocket Vase with Barbara Lolli

Learn how to create a wall pocket vase using colorful frit (small pieces of glass), glass powder and sheet glass in this intro to the art of fused glass.

Sawdust Art Festival fused glass

Click on photo for a larger image

Create a fused glass pocket vase with Barbara Lolli on February 24 

Friday, Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m.

After Dark! Florals in Acrylic with Lisa Rainey

Girls Night Out! Bring your besties (or just treat yourself) and have a fun night learning how to paint a fabulous floral still life, with a glass of wine in hand.

Sawdust Art Festival florals in acrylic

Click on photo for a larger image

Enjoy a night out with Florals in Acrylic with Lisa Raney on February 24

Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Glassblowing with MaryAnn Guerra

Encounter the magic of glassblowing in the Sawdust glass demo booth with a master glassblower.

Sawdust Art Festival glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Watch glassblowing in the demo booth on February 25 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-3 p.m.

Pottery Wheel Experience with Robert Jones

Learn how to throw a pot on the pottery wheel. Students will make several pieces that will then be glazed and fired. 

Sawdust Art Festival pottery wheel

Click on photo for a larger image

Get your hands in clay on the pottery wheel on February 25

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2-4 p.m.

Glassblowing with MaryAnn Guerra

Sunday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Whimsical Texture & Mark Making with Kate Cleaves

Dive into a world of whimsy with Kate Cleaves and discover visual texture, pattern and mark making through a variety of hands-on explorations and process art. 

Sawdust Art Festival mark marking

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s hands-on creativity with visual texture, patterns and mark marking with Kate Cleaves on February 26

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m.

Laguna Seascape in Oil with Cydette Vikander

Learn how to paint a stunning Laguna seascape in oil paint, in this informative class taught by local artist Cydette Vikander. 

Sawdust Art Festival Laguna seascape

Click on photo for a larger image

Paint a Laguna seascape with Clydette Vikander on February 26

To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

