Packed council agenda includes update on South Laguna beaches, resolution condemning vandalism, 2023 priorities

By SARA HALL

There are several interesting and important items on the agenda tonight for the Laguna Beach City Council.

At tonight's meeting (Tuesday, Feb. 21), during regular business, on the consent calendar, and during extraordinary business, council will hear and/or consider: An update on the city taking over control of South Laguna beaches; improvements at the Aliso Beach parking lot; a resolution standing in solidarity with the city manager and condemning acts of vandalism; revised fund balance for the fiscal year 2021-22 and mid-year budget modifications for FY 2022-23; priorities and a vision statement discussed at the annual planning workshop; update on the assessment of solar panel installation at city facilities and permits for a craft coffee café in North Laguna.

During regular business, council will hear an update on South Laguna beaches including adoption of an urgency ordinance to ensure continuity of operations.

Council will also consider adopting a resolution to establish the hours that beaches are closed to the public and dates and times dogs are prohibited on beaches. The action also includes a resolution to add the inland Aliso Beach parking lot to the shoppers permit.

If approved, they will also authorize and appropriate the use of one-time funds for additional equipment and personnel expenditures to the fiscal year 2022-23 adopted budget to include authorizing the addition of one full-time equipment operator and one full-time maintenance worker II.

The item also includes direction for staff to hold a public meeting with residents of South Laguna at 5:30 p.m. on March 14 at the Susi Q Senior Center. Staff will return to the council in May with an update of that meeting and any recommended operational changes. The meeting is intended to allow residents to share their experiences and concerns regarding past operational issues at the beaches, according to the staff report.

The city will assume control from the county of the coastal properties in South Laguna, including the Aliso Beach parking lot and concession facility, on March 1. Prior to that date, staff is recommending that council approve an urgency ordinance and resolution to maintain the existing county restrictions at those beaches, like hours in animal restrictions.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city will assume control of all previously county-owned beaches, including West Street Beach, on March 1

City Council unanimously agreed on September 20 to pursue a deal with Orange County to take over control of county-owned beaches and coastal properties within Laguna Beach city limits in exchange for a lump sum of $22 million.

Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses, and all marine safety operations.

On November 15, council took the next step and approved a cooperative transfer agreement with OC to transfer the identified parcels, easements, leases, licenses, permits and memorandum of understandings, as assignable, for city ownership, maintenance and operations of the identified coastal properties.

On December 6, acting as the OC Flood Control District, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the agreement, which included an initial payment of $2 million to be made within 30 days of the effective date of the agreement. The remainder will be paid upon execution of the agreement and once all the transfers outlined have been completed.

In a related but separate item, council will consider a coastal development permit for site improvements at the Aliso Beach parking lot at 31131 and 31122 South Coast Highway.

Council will receive an update on how the city’s current parking rate structure will be applied to the Aliso Beach parking lot and, if approved, the action will also appropriate $108,000 from the South Laguna Fund to purchase and install signage and six new pay stations.

The lot contains approximately 290 public parking spaces and is divided by the highway. City staff plans to apply the same parking rate structure that is currently applied in other city operated public coastal parking lots.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Council will consider a resolution standing in solidarity with City Manager Shohreh Dupuis after her house was vandalized on February 9

Earlier in the meeting, during extraordinary business, the council will consider a resolution standing in solidarity with the city manager and condemning acts of bullying, harassment and vandalism against any person.

The item comes after City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ house was vandalized on February 9. Responding to the call, Laguna Beach police officers found substances that looked like feces or sewage smeared around the property including on the house, in the front yard, on the mailbox, planters, stairs and walkway adjacent to the home.

Mayor Bob Whalen is bringing the resolution to the council for consideration.

Also during extraordinary business, the council will present proclamations recognizing the Montage for its 20th anniversary and the Lagunatics for their 30th anniversary.

On the agenda during regular business, council will consider a revised fund balance for the fiscal year 2021-22, mid-year budget modifications for FY 2022-23 and a resolution approving salary schedules.

The item also authorizes the city manager to amend the contract with Indacochea Sheep Ranch to increase it by $65,000, and extend its termination date to Dec. 31, 2023.

The independent audit year for FY 20 21-22 is almost complete and staff is returning to the council to update the current budget with the revised fund balanced figures and a mid-year budget revision.

According to the staff report, the parking fund exceeded budget estimates by $2.8 million, the capital improvement fund by $2.5 million, and the measure LL fund by $1.6 million. The city’s general fund ended the year $7.4 million above the 20% reserve requirement.

“Overall, the available fund balance for the city’s operating funds increased by approximately $17 million,” the report reads.

At tonight's meeting, staff is requesting that the council consider several budget modifications. The most significant requests include allocating $1.2 million for the tier 3 seismic evaluation of city facilities, $750,000 for a facilities master plan, $2.8 million transferred to the wildlife mitigation and fire safety fund to be appropriated later for Laguna Canyon Road improvements, $750,000 toward technology improvements that include upgrading network cabling in the police station and the corporation yard, $380,000 for the replacement of the firefighters self-contained breathing apparatuses and $1.5 million for the anticipated revenue shortfalls in FY20 23-24 due to several hotel remodeling projects planned next year.

Several of the budget modifications are related to the priorities councilmembers set at their annual planning workshop held on January 28.

On the consent calendar for tonight’s meeting, councilmembers will consider approving those priorities, along with direction to staff to develop funding and implementation timelines for the new priorities and the formation of a council subcommittee to work with staff on the development of the scope of work and the procurement process for the facilities master plan effort.

The staff report summarizes the proposed council priorities identified during the workshop:

–Develop an outreach and education plan to encourage resident and business owners to enhance and maintain commercial buildings.

–Explore applying for a Vision Zero grant to develop a pedestrian safety improvement plan on city owned streets.

–Develop and implement a comprehensive communication plan to better share city services and results to the community.

–Develop a facilities master plan to determine how to best utilize all the city’s existing and newly required facilities. Councilmembers Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi expressed interest in serving on a subcommittee to work with staff. City staff is recommending that the council form this subcommittee to work with staff on the development of a proposed scope of service for the plan for consideration by the council at a future meeting and to assist staff with the selection of the consultant for this effort.

–Explore working with Visit Laguna Beach to participate in developing a tourist management plan.

At the workshop councilmembers also identified a few capital improvement projects to be included in the discussion for the proposed FYI 2023-24 budget that will be presented in May. The projects include: Maintain and resurface tennis courts in the city, including at the Festival of the Arts and rehabilitation of the digester building.

The item also includes council review and approval of the city’s proposed organizational vision statement: “To create the most livable city through leadership, innovation and commitment to people, the environment, the arts and our unique history.”

A mission statement and values were developed by staff and presented to the council during the workshop. The mission statement has been slightly modified to incorporate suggestions from councilmembers: “By providing dedicated public service to our diverse community, we passionately care for, protect and enhance our unique environment and artistic heritage.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will hear an update on the assessment of solar panel installation at city facilities at next week’s meeting

The last item on the council’s agenda is an update on the assessment of solar panel installation at city facilities and consideration of enrollment in Southern California Regional Energy Network.

Council will provide direction to staff on the next steps for the proposed solar voltaic carport system at the Act V parking lot and consider an agreement with SoCal REN to conduct a green energy facility assessment of the Laguna Beach library building as well as the recently acquired facility at 30516 Coast Highway.

Council authorized the City Manager on May 10, 2022, to execute a letter of intent agreement with Compass Energy Solutions to provide solar design services for city facilities. CES reviewed the city’s energy usage and performed a deeper feasibility study to refine recommendations. The company determined that city hall would not be an optimal location for solar panels due to the structural integrity and slope of the roof, as well as the relatively low amount of productive sunlight hours this location receives, the staff report explains. However, CES identified Act V (parking lot 16) as a suitable location for solar panels should City Council decide to proceed.

At the July 19 meeting, council directed staff to meet with SoCal REN to explore partnership opportunities to assess possible energy improvements to city facilities. The nonprofit, ratepayer-funded network is administered by Los Angeles County and authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission.

City staff with SoCal REN, but were informed that the organization was oversubscribed for the remainder of 2022 but would be available to work with the city in early 2023. Staff recently reconnected with SoCal Ren and confirmed that the organization now has availability to conduct a green energy facility audit on the library and 30516 Coast Highway (formerly the St. Catherine of Siena parish school campus). If approved, the organization would audit both facilities and provide recommended improvements. There is no cost for the assessment and the city is not obligated to implement any of the recommendations.

Earlier in the meeting, the first item during regular business, is a conditional use permit and a coastal development permit to convert an existing retail building to a craft coffee house café with retail sales.

Council approval is required for the proposed reduction in parking standards as the applicant is requesting a reduction of five parking spaces for the creation of a sidewalk café and one space for the promotion of alternative transportation with the inclusion of an on-site bicycle and golf cart parking space.

On January 4, the Planning Commission unanimously approved the permits for Jedidiah Coffee at 397 North Coast Highway. The property (formerly Laguna Nursey) is on the corner of Jasmine Street, near the Heisler Park entrance.

Commissioners added several conditions to their recommendation, including that the multi-modal component is addressed in an intentional manner and that the plaza area be articulated in more detail in a way that creates a viable and attractive people-gathering place.

The project introduces an alfresco dining experience along the properties highway frontage. The updated site plan shows patio improvements include tables and chairs, shade umbrellas, planter boxes with trees, golf cart parking and bicycle parking.

Commissioners also asked that a site plan be developed (working under staff guidance and approved administratively) that tackles the issues that they discussed, including the walk-up window. Included with Tuesday’s staff report for the council, are plans that show a potential walk-up window.

Commissioners also asked staff to study and advocate for getting additional parallel parking spaces for short-term parking or drop-off/pick-up on Jasmine Street, which is mentioned but not addressed in the recent staff report.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.