Volume 15, Issue 16  | February 24, 2023

LBCAC adds more events and performances FP 022423

LBCAC adds more events and performances to March calendar

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is offering exciting events in their upcoming March line-up, from honoring Women’s History Month to intimate concerts and movie screenings. “Simply Sammy” (originally scheduled for February 25) has been rescheduled to April 22.

lbcac adds costa

Courtesy of LBCAC

Matt Costa 

Saturday, Feb. 25, 7-9 p.m.

Matt Costa, Fundraiser for Ronnie Bevan 

You might have learned about Ronnie Bevan when a small portion of his amazing story was highlighted in the celebrated documentary Orange Sunshine. He was a founding member of The Brotherhood of Eternal Love based in Laguna Beach in the 1960s and early ‘70s. Bevan wrote Brotherhood Hashish and From One Life To The Next, which is the story of how he and his wife Wendy found the reincarnations or their sons who died in a car accident.

Bevan now needs a little help with some serious medical issues. He and his wife Wendy will read excerpts from his One Life To The Next, and it promises to be informative and entertaining.

Matt Costa is a Laguna Beach-based songwriter and recording artist, widely known for writing the musical score to the popular documentary film Orange Sunshine and for his close songwriting partnership and on stage performances with long-time friend Jack Johnson. 

LBCAC adds Tar

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Tár” screens on March 1 for Women’s History Month

Wednesday, March 1, 6 p.m.

Screening of Tár for Women’s History Month Film Festival 

Free admission, but donations are appreciated. 

Women Talking, Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Little Women, Thursday, March 16, 6:30 p.m.

She Said, Wednesday, March 22, 6:30 p.m.

Hidden Figures, Wednesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m.

Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.

lbcac adds garrison

Courtesy of James Clay Garrison

James Clay Garrison 

Thursday, March 2, 6-9:40 p.m.

Art Walk with James Clay Garrison

During First Thursdays Art Walk, come enjoy a Laguna tradition and celebrate art and music.

lbcac adds Tehran Tourist

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Tehran Tourist” screens on March 5 

Sunday, March 5, 3 p.m.

Local Women Filmmakers Short Film Showcase, Screening of Tehran Tourist by Roxanne Varzi

In her second experimental documentary, anthropologist Roxanne Varzi travels back again to Tehran. This time, she decides that the best way to see a place with a multitude of preconceived notions attached to it is through the eyes of a child.

An ode to Abbas Kiarostami, who deftly showed us the world through the eyes of a child, Tehran Tourist is a project in guerrilla filmmaking. The film was shot predominantly on an iPhone, handheld and on the fly. 

The film plays with youthful notions of identity and place and belonging as a child tries to make sense of where he is and where he came from. All the while, it introduces the non-Iranian viewer to an Iran that very few are privy to. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

lbcac adds salty suites

Courtesy of LBCAC

Salty Suites on March 11

Saturday, March 11, 8-10 p.m.

Women’s History Month, Honoring Chelsea Williams, Salty Suites 

The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform. Enjoy original songs and traditional music of the world. Listen to bluegrass, depression and old country, swing, classical and roots with a current edge.

lbcac adds Peter Harper

Courtesy of peterharper.net

Peter Harper performs on March 12 

Sunday, March 12, 4-6:30 p.m.

Peter Harper Performs for Fenixia Foundation’s “Music & Milestones” Event

Peter Harper is an American sculptor, musician and academic. He is best known for his vocals and tenor guitar, especially in France, where he has made several concert tours.

The Fenixia Foundation is dedicated to helping those with disabilities (neuro and physical) of all ages and their families thrive by providing care, offering resources, conducting social events and bringing joy to this community.

lbcac adds beth

Courtesy of LBCAC

Beth Fitchet Wood 

Tuesday, March 14, 7-9 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays, Presented by Laguna Live!

Beth's Tuesdays is a monthly singer-songwriter's showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood. Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center the second Tuesday of the month.

lbcac add Twisted Family

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Twisted Family” screening on March 15 

Wednesday, March 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Twisted Family Screening

Filmmaker and Laguna Beach resident Jewels Brettin shares an unforgettable story of two siblings who reunited after six years and face sudden, disturbing news. A discussion featuring the filmmaker and cast will follow the film screening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., screening at 7 p.m.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

