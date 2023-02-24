NewLeftHeader

Sixth Annual Arbor Day Celebration planned for March 9

On Thursday, March 9, the community is invited to the Sixth Annual City of Laguna Beach Arbor Day Celebration. The festivities take place from 3-5 p.m. at Moulton Meadows Park.

Sixth Annual youngsters

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Youngsters shovel soil as they learn the importance and joy of planting a tree at the Arbor Day Celebration, 2022

The day’s highlights include a native tree planting ceremony, tree planting and tree care advice, composting demonstrations, activities and giveaways for kids, the opportunity to connect with community gardening groups, live music and plant giveaways, while supplies last.

Sixth Annual MacGillivrays

Click on photo for a larger image

Barbara and Greg MacGillivray with a friend (center) at last year’s Arbor Day Celebration

If you have any questions, contact City of Laguna Beach Arborist Matthew Barker at 949.464.6674.

Moulton Meadows Park is located at Balboa and Capistrano avenues, Laguna Beach.

 

