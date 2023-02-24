LOCA adds pop-up studio to March line-up to celebrate Arbor Day
LOCA has put together an interesting and diverse mix of events for February and March – Plein air painting with Carole Boller, “Illustrate Create for Kids” on February 27 (a five-part series) and a presentation by wildlife sculptor Casey Parlette. In addition, there are several other new art programs and collaborations between LOCA and LPAPA, and a pop-up studio at Moulton Meadows Park to celebrate Arbor Day.
Paint with Carole Boller
–Saturday, Feb. 25, 9-11 a.m.
LPAPA and LOCA - Carole Boller: Laguna Plein Air Paint Together
Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.
Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Carole Boller for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Boller’s Bloomers: The Value of Plein Air Painting.” In this mentor session, Boller will demonstrate her oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, of a lovely garden scene at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach. LPAPA and LOCA Members are $25, Non-members $50. To register, click here. Advance registration is required. Register at the email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Participants will draw a Great Horned Owl on February 27
–Monday, Feb. 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Illustrate Create for Kids
Laguna Beach Public Library, 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.
LOCA has partnered with Crystal Cove State Park in this five-week series of afterschool workshops for kids, ages 7-11. Students will learn about sea and animal life as taught by an educator from the State Park, then enjoy an art lesson with Elizabeth McGhee. Subjects include the Great Horned Owl on February 27, March 6 is Octopus, March 13 is Opossum, March 20 is Sea Star and March 27 is Shark. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required. Free. For questions, call the library at 949.497.1733.
Create a tree-themed artwork on March 9 for Arbor Day
–Thursday, March 9, 3-5 p.m.
LOCA Pop-Up Studio at Arbor Day
Moulton Meadows Park, Laguna Beach.
Everyone attending the City of Laguna Beach Arbor Day event is invited to visit the LOCA Arts Education booth and create a tree-themed artwork to take home. All ages are invited, free. Moulton Meadows Park is located at Balboa and Capistrano avenues.
In-person paint together with Wendy Wirth on March 14
–Monday, March 14, 9-11a.m.
LPAPA and LOCA - Wendy Wirth: In-Person Paint Together, Magical Main Beach
375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.
Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Wendy Wirth for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Magical Main Beach” in plein air. Join Wirth right on the shore to capture Laguna’s unique coastal view from Main Beach on your canvas. In this mentor session, she will show you how to compose an interesting viewpoint and how to establish values that create depth and atmosphere.
Registration fee: $25 for LPAPA and LOCA Members, $50 for Non-members. For tickets, click here.
“Painting a Landscape” with Michael Obermeyer on March 15
–Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
LPAPA and LOCA - Michael Obermeyer: Virtual Paint Together
Register to join LPAPA Signature Artist Member Michael Obermeyer for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA live-streamed Mentor Paint Together session on “Painting a Landscape.” In this Virtual Paint Together painting lesson, Obermeyer will demonstrate his oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, in creating seascape using a photo reference.
Registration fee: $25 for LPAPA and LOCA Members, $50 for Non-members. For tickets, click here.
Two-Day Workshop, Decorative Tile Mosaics
–Wednesday, March 15, 1-4 p.m.
Decorative Tile Mosaics with Carolyn Machado
Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.
Two-Day Workshop: Wednesdays, March 15 and 22 from 1-4 p.m.
Design and create a decorative tile using a variety of interesting, inspiring and colorful materials. Your vision will come to life as you reveal your inner artistic self. Bring any objects that you would like to incorporate into your design. Registration fee: $50 for LOCA Members, $100 for Non-members. To register, click here.
Casey Parlette in his shop
–Thursday, March 16, 5:30-7 p.m.
Casey Parlette – Wildlife Sculptor
LCAD Gallery 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.
Casey Parlette creates representational and stylized sculptures and wall installations in wood, metal and stone. Subjects include ocean life, fish, insects and more. His shark sculptures were recently displayed outside Laguna Beach City Hall, and his octopus sculpture and kelp bench are on permanent view at Heisler Park. Parlette will present samples of his work and share stories about his newest wall installation, Pelicans, for the newly renovated Coast Inn in Laguna Beach.
Free to LOCA Members, Non-members $20. Advance registration is required, so email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Debra Huse, Virtual Paint Together
–Tuesday, March 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
LPAPA and LOCA - Debra Huse: Virtual Paint Together
Register to join LPAPA Signature Artist Member Debra Huse in this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA live-streamed Mentor Paint Together session on “Get the Glow.” In this Virtual Paint Together, Huse will demonstrate her oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, in creating a beautiful sunset painting. Sunsets are beautiful, but sometimes difficult.
Registration fee: $25 for LPAPA and LOCA Members, $50 for Non-members. For tickets, click here.
30th LOCA Birthday Bash on March 26
–Sunday, March 26, 4-7 p.m.
LOCA Arts Education Birthday Bash
LOCA Arts Education invites all art lovers to their Birthday Bash fundraising event in celebration of 30 years of LOCA’s service in Laguna Beach. Festivities take place in Bridge Hall at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.
Partygoers will enjoy gourmet foods and wine, interactive games for grownups including a musical cake walk, a bash-the-piñata and a “Laguna Gothic” photo booth, inspired by Grant Wood’s American Gothic painting. A signature cocktail will be served and everyone will receive a handmade ceramic party favor to keep. Those who take part in the wine pull will pick numbered corks and win bottled wine to take home. Opportunity drawings, live and silent auctions and a live jazz trio will round out the fun.
Fundraiser proceeds support LOCA’s award-winning programs serving people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities throughout Laguna Beach. Free on-site parking; enter from Glenneyre Street.
Fee: $75 each in advance, $85 at the door. For tickets, click here.
Two textile workshops on April 19 and 26 – demonstrating the ancient practice of Shibori
–Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, from 1-4 p.m.
Shirbori and Indigo Dyeing with Reem Khalil
These classes are held on two consecutive Wednesdays in the Susi Q art room of the Laguna Beach Community Center.
This two-session textile workshop will demonstrate the ancient practice of Shibori tying, clamping, stitching and wrapping of silk or paper. Shibori will then be dipped in an indigo vat. You will walk away with several pieces of wearable and fine art pieces.
Fee: LOCA Members $50; Non-members $100. To register, click here.
For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.