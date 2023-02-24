Skimboarding, shopper’s permit are top issues 022423

Skimboarding, shopper’s permit are top issues in South Laguna beaches update

By SARA HALL

In a series of votes this week, City Council unanimously approved details regarding regulations and operations for soon-to-be city-controlled South Laguna beaches, including skimboarding areas and shopper’s permit parking.

At the Tuesday (Feb. 21) meeting, council heard an update on the city taking over control from Orange County of South Laguna beaches and, in separate votes on each item, agreed 5-0 in favor of: An urgency ordinance to ensure continuity of operations; improvements and a rate structure for the Aliso Beach parking lots; the hours and dates the beaches are open to the public and when dogs are prohibited; adding Aliso Beach parking lots to the shoppers permit and holding a community meeting on March 14.

Councilmembers made a few changes and additions to the staff-recommended resolution items, including creating an additional item in the resolution that directs the marine safety chief and city staff to provide designated skim (and hardboard) areas at Aliso Beach this summer, but not to create designated areas at the other beaches in South Laguna, keeping it the same as how they are currently operated. Councilmembers also directed city staff to collect data on usage and report back in the fall.

Another change from the staff recommendation is to allow the shopper’s permit to be valid for both the inland and beachfront parking lots at Aliso Beach. The staff recommended allowing it at just the inland lot and ultimately council decided to remove the word “inland” from the resolution, which would allow the use of the resident shopper’s parking permit at both lots at Aliso Beach.

The action also authorized the appropriation and use of one-time funds for additional equipment and personnel expenditures to the fiscal year 2022-23 adopted budget to include authorizing the addition of one full-time equipment operator and one full-time maintenance worker II.

Mayor Bob Whalen also suggested, if possible, to find a location in South Laguna that works for the community meeting.

Overall, Whalen praised the move and said it’s a long time coming.

“I think it’s the right thing for our community to provide this level of service uniformly up and down the city to all our residents including the residents of South Laguna,” he said. “Let’s have a good summer, it’s going to be fun.”

This process started more than two years ago, he noted, and a lot of people thought it would never happen.

“We kept at it and it happened. And it happened on great terms for the city,” Whalen said. “I’m a firm believer this is the best move we’ve made with respect to these beaches in a long time.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city will assume control of all previously county-owned beaches, including Aliso Beach, on March 1

The city received a large amount of money from the county to address the needs, he explained.

The city will assume control from Orange County of the coastal properties in South Laguna on March 1. Council unanimously agreed on September 20 to pursue a deal with the county to take over ownership and management of the beaches in exchange for a lump sum of $22 million.

On November 15, council took the next step and approved a cooperative transfer agreement with OC to transfer the identified parcels, easements, leases, licenses, permits and memorandum of understandings, as assignable, for city ownership, maintenance and operations of the identified coastal properties.

On December 6, acting as the OC Flood Control District, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the agreement, which included an initial payment of $2 million to be made within 30 days of the effective date of the agreement. The remainder will be paid upon execution of the agreement and once all the transfers outlined have been completed.

On Tuesday, Whalen thanked the city staff and everyone who helped make the deal happen. It’s a complex process and “a lot going on under the hood,” he said. He also reminded the community that there will be a learning curve for the city and asked residents to be understanding of the process.

“There are going to be some bumps along the way. This thing is not going to be seamless,” Whalen said. “I just ask everybody to recognize that, be patient, don’t go crazy if there’s something not working the way you want it to work. Give us feedback, let us hear the concerns and then we’ve got a great staff here that can work out solutions to make things work.”

Most of the discussion on Tuesday was focused on skimboarding and the staff recommended designated skimming/surfing areas.

Staff suggested the designated areas in an effort to help the public understand where they should be, explained Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow. Considering perspectives other than skimboarding, there are ways to better manage the different uses, he added.

“It is safer to manage a beach with areas that designate hardboard use separately from other activities, just due to the nature of the activity itself,” Snow said.

He’s happy to hear that there have been few injuries associated with collisions with hardboards, although they don’t have data to substantiate that claim, he noted.

Many of the public speakers were skimboarders urging the council to keep the rules for usage the same as the county, noting that there have been very few to no conflicts between the different users over the years.

Aaron Peluso, owner and founder of Exile Skimboards and a 44-year and third-generation resident of South Laguna, emphasized that the current system works and that any changes need to be well thought out.

“I built my life around skimboarding. It’s very important to me and many of my friends in South Laguna,” he said.

While Snow and city staff met with local skimboarders and it’s their intent to be flexible with the recommended designated areas, they need “rules that make sense” and work for everybody, which is what’s already in place.

“The current situation, from our perspective, is skimboarding has been allowed traditionally – my entire life – at all beaches in South Laguna, all summer long, as have all other users. Everybody has had access to those beaches,” Peluso said.

The only exception is Aliso Beach where the lifeguards essentially put a zone around where the skimboarders are in the morning to create separation from other users, which is a smart move as it’s a very busy beach, Peluso explained. It’s basically on an as-needed basis when it gets crowded in the summer. It helps keep the general public safe and skimboarders are cognizant of that, he added.

“The system works. It’s been proven to work through 40 years. I’m aware of no significant incidents where there’s been altercations (or) major injuries. I don’t know of anybody who is asking for a change to those rules,” he added.

Peluso asked the council to roll the county rules over and keep them the same for South Laguna going forward, at least on a trial basis. City staff is recommending keeping things the same in other aspects of the takeover, like times when dogs are allowed, parking and hours of operation, “but, for some reason, with skimboarding and hardboard use they’re not willing to try,” Peluso said. The county rules should be the starting point and the city can work on fixing any specific problems identified over time with carefully thought-out measures, he added.

“Copy the county rules and give it a shot and get experience on the ground to see what problem areas there are, what needs to be fixed. And then, I’m sure once those problems are identified, the skimming community is going to be willing to work with staff and work with the City Council to come up with something that works for everybody,” Peluso said. “There has been an explosion of use of these beaches in South Laguna and there may be some changes that are necessary, but we need to be careful about (it) and we need to have deliberate consideration of what changes we’re going to make going forward because there’s going to be unintended consequences. By creating these zones you’re going to create conflict within the community.”

Whatever is put into the code, the intent needs to specifically be outlined so that it can be followed by the people who come after the current marine safety staff.

“I’ve got a 1- and a 4-year-old and really the reason that I’m here is I want them to be able to enjoy the beaches the same way I did,” Peluso concluded.

Photo by Greg Viviani @SoLagLocal

Skimboarding is a popular activity at Aliso Beach and was a key topic during the discussion

A number of other skimboarders (and some swimmers and one bodyboarder) echoed the observation that there haven’t been any conflicts or injuries, that they know of, between the different users under the current rules.

Sam Stinnett, a four-time skim-boarding world champion and 30-year resident of South Laguna, agreed with the need for thoughtful rules.

As a firefighter/paramedic for the Orange County Fire Authority, he can see why the staff proposed changes would seem easy to incorporate with public safety in mind, but the city should consider the history of both the lack of incidents on local beaches and of the sport itself.

“I completely understand the public safety aspect and why you are wanting to maximize it,” Stinnett said. “In 30 years, I have never seen or heard of a problem when it comes to wave riding at the South Laguna beaches. Skimboarding in our little town is equivalent to surfing in Hawaii, where it began, where people from all over the world come to skim.”

South Laguna “is the best place on the planet to skimboard,” he added.

He also urged the council to keep the current system in place. It’s been proven to work and hasn’t created problems for tourists or locals.

“If anything, I believe the new and unnecessary change would cause problems, not just for us (skimboarders) but for everybody,” Stinnett said.

Another public safety worker, former Laguna Beach lifeguard Bridgett Storm, agreed that the proposed change could create problems that aren’t currently present.

“It would make me really sad to see the lifeguards put in a sticky situation where people are mad at them or frustrated, and they’re not frustrated with the lifeguards they’re frustrated with the new rules, but of course everyone always shoots the messenger,” Storm said. “The lifeguards are going to be the ones who are going to be at the frontline dealing with all of the anger.”

Her biggest concern with the staff suggested change is who would be the determining factor for the designated location on a day-to-day basis. Leaving it up to the on-duty tower guard may cause disagreements and create new scenarios with more opportunities for disagreements between not only the skimmers and surfers and swimmers, but also with the lifeguards.

“It could just create altercations that don’t necessarily need to happen,” she said.

The current rules in South Laguna have been working and although it can sometimes be chaos in the summer, “it’s organized chaos” and there hasn’t necessarily been a problem. The city doesn’t need to fix something that’s been working, she added.

“Use this summer as a trial period with the county rules,” Storm suggested. “Figure out what needs to be fixed, as opposed to just ripping the Band-Aid off completely.”

The staff recommendation was written to give flexibility to designate an area on each of the beaches, but the public comments strongly asked for no change, Whalen pointed out.

“What we’re hearing from the skim community is that, currently, designating on Aliso sounds fine but they’d rather have the others wide open,” he said.

They heard from the community requesting they not change anything because it’s worked for many years, agreed Councilmember George Weiss.

“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” Weiss said.

Ultimately, Whalen suggested they adopt the resolution to provide the flexibility in the future, but direct staff to try the upcoming summer season without restriction. An area can be designated on Aliso Beach, but the other beaches would be non-designation and remain “as is,” he said.

They can gather information and decide what to do when staff returns with a report in the fall.

“I think we should just try it and see,” agreed Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

Other speakers commented that locals with the shopper’s parking permit should be allowed to park in either lot at Aliso Beach. This is particularly important for elderly or disabled residents, several speakers emphasized.

There was also a consensus on the dais to allow shopper’s permits at both Aliso Beach parking lots.

Residents will use both lots year-round, Weiss said, and limiting it to the inland lot would likely cause an issue.

“It’s just creating a conflict with residents, or an irritation, where there doesn’t need to be any,” Weiss said.

He suggested allowing shopper’s permit usage on both sides until there’s prevailing circumstances that force change.

Overall, Snow reported that they are ready to go for the March 1 start date.

So far, they have hired 25 new lifeguards, with a lifeguard in the tower everyday going forward after March 1. They will add three more staffed towers based on needs after that. Another 25 lifeguards will be recruited in preparation for summer.

They’ve also completed dispatch upgrades and updates to the emergency response plans.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.