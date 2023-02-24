NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 16  | February 24, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Canyon Conservancy has key figure 022423

Share this story

Laguna Canyon Conservancy has key figure behind Banning Ranch preservation as upcoming speaker

Recent media headlines announced the successful permanent preservation of 387 coastal Orange County acres previously known as Banning Ranch that will now be called the Randall Preserve. These accomplishments are due to the Trust for Public Land, Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority and, in particular, to the Banning Ranch Conservancy.

Laguna Canyon Conservancy headshot

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Canyon Conservancy

Dr. Terry Welsh, president of Banning Ranch Conservancy

Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) has announced that they’re welcoming Terry Welsh, president of the Banning Ranch Conservancy, as their meeting speaker on Monday, March 6 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room at the Susi Q Center (380 3rd St.). Welsh will give a short history of the successful efforts to purchase Banning Ranch and bring this important open space into public ownership. 

Dr. Welsh started the Sierra Club Banning Ranch Park and Preserve Task Force in 1999 and has served as the president of the Banning Ranch since its incorporation in 2008. He lives in Costa Mesa and works as a physician during the day. 

LCC’s mission is to protect open space in Laguna Canyon. There is no charge for LCC members and guests are welcome if they register. However, space is limited at the Community Center, so RSVP by March 3 at www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org/preserve.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.