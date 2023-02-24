NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 16  | February 24, 2023

Moulton Museum and local Jeff Sewell 022423

Moulton Museum and local Jeff Sewell present Back to the Ranch exhibition

Back to the Ranch, an exhibition created by award-winning Laguna Beach artist Jeff Sewell in collaboration with Moulton Museum, preserves the living history found in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park.

The display of 15 new paintings by Sewell, captures the natural beauty of the wilderness park, formerly part of the historic Moulton Ranch starting in 1895. This ranchland was once painted by William Wendt and many other historical plein air artists. These works will be displayed in Mayén Olson frames. 

The opening reception takes place on Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at the museum’s Nellie’s Gallery in Laguna Hills.

Moulton Museum Jeff Sewell

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photos courtesy of Moulton Museum

Artist Jeff Sewell painting en plein air

Sewell, who focuses on California Impressionism, was born and raised in Southern California. He won Best in Show at the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association’s (LPAPA) 24th Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational. Without a formal art degree, Sewell considers himself a “sponge” as he takes inspiration from other artists and his surrounding environment to develop his own artistic style. Predominantly painting en plein air allows Sewell to translate information through color and tone, while adding a sense of depth and dimension to the landscape before him. Rather than making an exact replication of the subject, his love for Impressionism inspires him to inject his own style and personality into his work. Sewell hopes his “less information is more” approach encourages viewers to fill in all the details and explore the different emotions each painting evokes.

Moulton Museum Im still standing

Click on photo for a larger image 

“I’m Still Standing,” 14” x 18” water mixable oils on board by Jeff Sewell portrays the historic Moulton Ranch corral

Sewell is the founder and lead mentor of LPAPA’s Plein Air Project, an educational program encouraging fourth graders to explore outdoor painting. He has mentored more than 5,000 students.

Back to the Ranch will transport you back in time to the early history of Orange County. “We are incredibly fortunate to work with such talented individuals like Jeff Sewell who have the ability to capture what it was like to live on the ranch all those years ago,” said Jared Mathis, president of Moulton Museum and CEO of The Moulton Company.

Moulton Museum Late Day Blues

Click on photo for a larger image 

“Late Day Blues,” 24” x 36” water mixable oils and acrylic on canvas

The exhibit will be on display in Nellie’s Gallery through June 29. Visitors who attend the opening reception will have the opportunity to meet the Sewell and learn about his plein air technique. On March 11, Sewell will conduct a painting demonstration from 2-5 p.m. with limited space. Please RSVP on the Moulton Museum website at www.moultonmuseum.org.

Moulton Museum is located at 25258 Cabot Road, Laguna Hills.

 

