The Plant Man: preparing your garden for heavy rains

By Steve Kawaratani

“And I wonder, still I wonder, who’ll stop the rain.” –Creedence Clearwater Revival

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

I was driving through the Vizcaino Desert earlier this week, the roughly triangular wilderness in the central west coast of the Baja California peninsula. Daylight was fading quickly, after all it was still February, and the unstable weather was dripping and darkening the sky.

For a moment, the horizon cleared and I caught a glimpse of the sun setting among the sand dunes and giant Cardon. I recalled that Billy T told me, “Slow down and smell the desert.” And so I did.

The Plant Man Vizcaino desert

Somewhere in the Vizcaino Desert

Drought has been such a gardening threat in our collective memories that we often pay less attention to what happens when it rains too much. With the weather prognosticators foretelling rain for up to a week, it is time to take immediate action.

From the experience garnered from recent storms, gardeners need to protect landscaped areas from turning into pools. While it is a little late to completely regrade your garden or install a drainage system, using a shovel or hoe to create flow lines for water to escape is a critical strategy. Many plants can’t withstand “wet feet” for than a few days, and soggy soil can be a precursor to greater landscape issues.

Water damage from standing water will manifest itself by yellowing, spotting and browning of leaves, caused primarily by fungal and bacterial diseases. While most plants will recover from these foliar diseases, their appearance will suffer for sure. Don’t assume your plants have died if they drop their leaves soon after the rain subsides. They are simply stressed and cannot retain their leaves.

When a tree’s root system can no longer support its canopy, due to overly wet soil that has rotted its roots, the subsequent wind and the weight of water on foliage can cause the tree to lean and possibly topple. Call an arborist to evaluate the issue and keep stakes and rope at the ready to keep the tree upright.

The Plant Man sun shining

The sun will shine after the storm

After the deluge, be prepared to thoughtfully prune your garden to remove damaged branches and stems. Adding mulch and fertilizer to replace loss nutrients will be a critical step in maintaining plant health, and if plants were washed away, it will be rewarding to plant spring flowers to brighten the garden and to ready for the upcoming tomato season, a scant 30 days from today. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

