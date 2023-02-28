NewLeftHeader

“Art in Public Places” – Seabreeze by Sukhdev Dail

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Seabreeze, a 10-foot high by four-foot bronze and cast glass sculpture created by local artist Sukhdev Dail, was installed on December 5, 2015 at the north end of Main Beach. Funded by the City of Laguna Beach, it is part of Art in Public Places.

Dail has lived in Laguna Canyon for more than 30 years and his sculptures can be found all over the world. He readily admits he’s a nature lover. “I had a friend who lived here, and I was in awe of the beauty of the coastline and the wilderness.”

Seabreeze captures the human spirit, in awe of the beauty,” he said. Although it’s his only public art piece in Laguna, he has created other public art throughout his life. “Souls need to feed on nature.” 

His prototype of a larger work Where is My Forest? took second place in the Laguna Art Museum’s 2022 Art & Nature competition.

At dusk, she watches the ocean from the steps just north of Main Beach

“I grew up in the countryside – farmland – in India and rode my bike 10 miles to high school,” Dail said. “I was an artistic child and liked to fix things. My father was a medical doctor. He wanted me to be a brain surgeon, but every time I saw blood, I passed out. So, he put me in art school.”

After graduating from the Delhi College of Art, Dail took a teaching job at the Teacher’s College. “But I got tired of the repetitive nature of teaching,” he said. 

In 1965, his need to create sent him on a journey to Paris to see the French Impressionists. Crossing the forbidding Persian Desert, the car he and a friend were traveling in, ran out of gas. Due to a sandstorm, the road was invisible, and they ended up walking six miles with no water and without finding a gas station. Tired and thirsty, they stumbled upon a settlement that saved their lives. 

In Brussels, Dail attended the Royale Academic Des Beaux Arts in order to have a place to create, as well as to obtain a higher degree in art education. He held his first European exhibition at the Gallerie Romain Louis in Brussels. Upon graduating, he decided to cross the Atlantic for the Americas. 

Dail’s late wife Marija was the inspiration for Seabreeze 

Landing in Canada, he had his first experience in animation, an industry he worked in for several years. He advanced to the art and animation director in studios like Hanna-Barbera, Warner Brothers and Universal. 

Dail met his late wife of 48 years, Croatian-born Marija, who was in the arts and cinema, in a studio in Canada. “It was love at first sight,” he said. He has two daughters, Mirna and Vera and two sons, Mavi and Pixote.

Marija was the inspiration for Seabreeze. “When she saw the Taj Mahal, she lifted her scarf over her head in awe,” Dail said. “Seabreeze represents a mythical spirit who emerges from the sea, happy and graceful. It is something that people can relate to.”

This is the 93rd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

