Daughters of the American Revolution invite American Legion

Daughters of the American Revolution invite American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 to meet former Navy Seal

The Patience Wright Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) invited the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 to attend their February meeting featuring Ajay James, former Naval Special Warfare Operations Senior Chief.

Courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary

(L-R) Sharon Ashauer, Rosalind Russell, Beth Johnsen, Ajay James and Sandi Werthe 

James spoke about his journey to become a Navy Seal. Before his Naval career he was a model, film and TV actor, wrestler, and Muay Thai fighter and instructor. He talked about how his experience as a wrestler contributed to his becoming a Navy Seal.

Daughters of the American Kelly group.jpeg.

Courtesy of V. Broadhurst, DAR

(L-R) Joey Kelly, Ajay James and Nancy Halvorsen

The auxiliary was thankful for the opportunity to learn about all the hard work and perseverance it takes to become a Navy Seal in order to defend our country.

 

