New home construction and appeal of city’s planned sewer 022823

New home construction and appeal of city’s planned sewer lift station replacement on upcoming March Coastal Commission agenda

The California Coastal Commission holds their March meeting on Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9, beginning at 9 a.m. each day at the Oceano Hotel & Spa in Half Moon Bay.

Several items pertaining to Laguna Beach can be found on the Thursday portion of the agenda.

The first is the appeal by Mark and Sharon Fudge from Laguna Beach pertaining to the prior granting of the right by the City of Laguna Beach for the demolition of the existing sewer lift station, installation of a new sewer lift station, stairway reconstruction, Anita Street end improvements, landscaping and installation of a permanent lifeguard tower at Westerly Terminus of Anita Street in the Public-Right-of-Way. 

Then, under Coastal Permit Applications is the application of Mike and Lori Gray to construct a two-story, 30-ft. high, 3,552-sq.-ft. single-family home and attached 489-sq-ft. garage at 1007 Gaviota Drive. 

The Coastal Commission meeting will be streamed live here. Information including reports and exhibits for each of the above items may also be found under the agenda listing above.

 

