Laguna Beach Garden Club monthly meeting 022823

Laguna Beach Garden Club monthly meeting and speaker series to feature “Bromeliads of the World”

The Laguna Beach Garden Club (LBGC) will host the monthly meeting/speaker series featuring Cristy Brenner on the topic of “Bromeliads of the World.”

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Garden Club

Cristy Brenner is the featured speaker

Brenner is a retired Saddleback College geography teacher, the current president of the Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society and has 25+ years of experience growing bromeliads. She has traveled extensively, to Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Brazil, Trinidad, Tobago and Venezuela to photograph bromeliads in their habitat.

Join the LBGC on Friday, March 10, with 9:30-10 a.m. for social time and refreshments, and the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m.

Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church’s Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit.

For more information on LBGC, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

