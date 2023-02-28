NewLeftHeader

Just Gather ‘70s-style gala announces “Dream Team” co-chairs

Just Gather, Laguna Beach’s community-inspired wellness nonprofit, is holding its first ‘70s-style fundraiser at Laguna Art Museum on Sunday, April 16 at 5 p.m. The team announced its three gala co-chairs are Brooks Atwood, Carrie Click and Sara Garske. 

Atwood is a Laguna Beach creative who works as an architect, interior designer, professor, founder and entrepreneur. He has been named one of the “world’s innovative creators” by Eyes IN magazine and one of six “Emerging U.S. Designers” by the Museum of Arts & Design. Just Gather plans to work with Atwood to build out an extraordinary experiential space to at its Laguna Beach location. 

Laguna Beach’s Click serves as a volunteer on the Just Gather advisory board and leads Just Gather’s Etiquette Play Shops.

According to Michelle Highberg, Just Gather board member, “Beyond being a diligent philanthropist, Carrie is a wonderful mom who understands the need for positive role models, presence, community and open communication with teens.” Click is the wellness director for Tuttle Click Automotive, where employees are treated as family and wellness comes first.

Garske brings 30 years of philanthropy experience working as a fundraiser, including working with grant makers and managing family foundations. Her passion for education and integrative health inspired her to join the Just Gather founding advisory board. A mom of two teens, and leader of the Just Gather Philanthropy Play Shops, Garske inspires positive social impact and generational giving for family connectivity. 

The ‘70s themed, dress up or down, gala plans to be an immersive mission-focused party. Interested guests are welcome to dabble in experiential learning with focus on the arts. As a collaborative model, Laguna Art Museum will participate in a visual art/crafts and Working Wardrobe’s Hanger Boutique will have a pop-up shop with curated ‘70s accessories. There will be fun music performances, unique socializing and next level sponsorship visibility including a virtual program released pre-event. To learn more about the organization, visit www.justgather.org. For sponsorship inquiries, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information on the gala, visit https://justgather.org/gala/.

 

