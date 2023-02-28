NewLeftHeader

Eucalyptus tree falls in Bluebird Park 022823

Eucalyptus tree falls in Bluebird Park during recent storms

Photo by Marshall Ininns

According to a city spokesperson, a mature eucalyptus tree fell during the storm at Bluebird Park. The City Arborist concluded the cause of the tree’s failure was weather, as there was no visible decay at the base of the tree, within the trunk, or in the roots; it was likely the heavy winds and saturated soil played a part.

 

