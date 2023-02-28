NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 022823

Letters to the Editor

Doesn’t want any more photos of vandalism incident

Would you please stop publishing photos of the vandalism at our City Manager’s home? We get it.

Bill Anderson

Laguna Beach

 

