The Sacramento Chronicles 030323

The Sacramento Chronicles

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

March 3, 2023

Hello again. The weeks are flying by and I have a lot to report for your personal Sacramento update! We were kept very busy up in Sacramento with a major legislative bill deadline and the steady increase of items up for vote during our twice-weekly Floor Sessions. 

As I noted last month, bills are being referred to policy committees for their public hearings and subsequent vote by committee members. February 17th was the last day to introduce measures for this year’s legislative session. Ultimately 2,632 bills were introduced which resulted in the highest number of bills seen in more than a decade. 

Currently, Assemblymembers are allowed to introduce a maximum of 50 bills per two-year session. So now the fun begins as bills move to committees. 

I am authoring a number of proposals in my first year:

Assembly Bill 15: Adds transparency to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by amending the Public Records Act to provide that the calculation of a prison inmate’s release date, and a summary of how the inmate earned any release credits, is not confidential and is a public record subject to disclosure.

Assembly Bill 16: Allows the Governor to issue a proclamation that suspends the annual gas tax increase when higher gas taxes impose an undue burden on low-income and middle-class families.

Assembly Bill 256: Creates a 30-day grace period to pay annual vehicle registrations before late fees and penalties start accruing.

Assembly Bill 276: Extends to 21 years of age the current law prohibition on cell phone use while driving from 18 years. It is intended to be an “eyes free” bill that ensures younger drivers will not be distracted while driving. Data shows that drivers between the ages of 15-20 are the largest cohort distracted at the time of fatal crashes. The bill is simple. If the phone screen is on, teen drivers need to put it away so the screen is out of sight. 

Assembly Bill 330: Centralizes much-needed information for domestic violence victims by creating a website about vital resources to help survivors to easily access readily available local and statewide services for immediate assistance.

Assembly Bill 758: Creates an additional enhancement for having an unserialized, unregistered “ghost” gun at the time a felony is committed. The rise of Ghost Guns contributes to the gun safety problems facing our state and nation. Approximately 30% of all guns that law enforcement recovers are Ghost Guns according to the ATF. Lawful gun owners will not be impacted by this bill.

Assembly Bill 1025: Authorizes outside legal representation to be approved by the Board of Supervisors to assist the Treasurer-Tax Collector in the performance of their duties in any case where the County Counsel/County Attorney or District Attorney would have a conflict of interest in representing the Treasurer-Tax Collector.

Assembly Bill 1270: Allows the Lake Forest successor agency to receive redevelopment property tax revenues directly from the County Auditor-Controller; similar to other successor agencies. By eliminating the requirement that the funds flow through the county successor agency this will eliminate administrative costs incurred by the County of Orange associated with operation of the county successor agency.

Assembly Bill 1453: Offers a variety of ways to clean up the state’s vast coastline and address potential impacts that litter and plastic have on sea life by using existing funds to explore creative and environmentally friendly options for addressing polluted beaches.

Assembly Bill 1582: Creates clarity and equality relating to Secure Youth Treatment Facilities for youth 14 years of age or older who commit a series of crimes. 

Assembly Bill 1592: Creates stronger reporting requirements for the Interagency Council on Homelessness in an effort to hold the state accountable on spending related to resolving homelessness.

Assembly Bill 1619: Requires a warning label for prescription drugs that interact with cannabis.

Mark your calendars. I will be co-hosting a Town Hall with State Senator Janet Nguyen in Newport Beach on Saturday, March 18 from 9-11 a.m. Please join us at the OASIS Senior Center at 801 Narcissus Ave. in Corona del Mar. 

An update for Laguna Beach residents – I submitted letters supporting federal funding for several community projects: a new fire station in South Laguna, the North Coast Interceptor pipeline project and improvements to SR 133.

Feel free to email me below with any outreach: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You can find me on Facebook (Assemblymember Diane Dixon) and Instagram (@diane_dixon_asm) for more legislative updates.

As always, thank you Stu News for allowing me this space to keep your readers informed about my adventures in Sacramento. 

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and two-time mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

