Paint your own mini-masterpiece with Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy in the Irvine Bowl on March 12

The most exclusive paint and sips class in SoCal is back! Following a quickly sold-out event in 2022, the Da Vinci Guild and the Festival of Arts have announced the return of Paint Your Own Masterpiece with the Pageant Director on Sunday, March 12 from 2-5 p.m. 

Limited to only 25 lucky individuals, Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy will host an intimate painting class on the Pageant stage, giving attendees a chance to see Pageant sets up close. Those fortunate enough to snag a seat will complete an acrylic painting in the Post-Impressionism and modern style of Vincent van Gogh’s famous sunflowers. “We are going to create a sunny painting suitable for framing while also learning a few things about Vincent van Gogh. Come unwind and paint sunflowers with us on a Sunday afternoon,” said Challis Davy. 

Paint Your Own Masterpiece is sure to be a memorable experience offering wine, cheese, a buffet of nibbles and painting, all within a truly unique setting. San Diego county resident Christe Auerswald said she is looking forward to taking the class again this spring. “I took the class with my sister last year and it was so much fun and really easy. It’s incredibly special to be able to paint on the actual Pageant of the Masters stage with the director herself teaching us. Plus, I was able to take my painting home to frame and have the memory to look back on,” said Auerswald. 

Complete a mini-masterpiece in one sitting with all the necessities provided. Wine and snacks will be served, and each ticket will include all needed supplies: canvas, paints and brushes. Tickets are $150 per person, limit 25 people. To reserve your seat today, click here

The proceeds from Paint Your Own Masterpiece support the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to assist with producing the 2023 Fine Art Show and world-famous Pageant of the Masters. 

Paint Your Own Masterpiece is presented by The Da Vinci Guild, a philanthropic club founded by the volunteers of the Pageant in spring 2021 to specifically produce fundraising events for the sole benefit of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach and Pageant of the Masters. This philanthropic club’s activities are independent from and not affiliated with the Pageant or Festival management.

The Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Pageant of the Masters Stage, Irvine Bowl stage (Rain or shine).

For more information, contact Ed Hanke at .949.422.7311. For more information and to stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant, and visit www.foapom.com.

 

