The Plant Man: Wonders of desert life

By Steve Kawaratani

“Neither the hummingbird nor the flower wonders how beautiful it is.” –Unknown

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

The rutted, dirt road was still moist and slick from the previous week’s rare storm, as I traversed the remote desertscape to my destination. The Llanos de Magdalena are formed by sandy plains that border the Pacific Ocean; rainfall is mainly derived from late summer hurricanes, but the Pacific’s cool, upwelling can attract winter storms, like the recent atmospheric rivers in and around Laguna. In this desert locale, average yearly rainfall is barely over an inch, and it not uncommon to have no measurable precipitation for three years or longer.

Mesquite, Ocotillo and Cardon are desert trees that dominate the landscape, frequently in dense bosques adjacent and within arroyos. The more exposed areas are home to hardy desert shrubs and cacti like Torote, Adam’s Tree, Cholla, Biznaga and Pitaya. These plants tolerate the aridity, constant wind and winter cold and summer heat; they are endemic and are as hardy as any species found in North America.

The Plant Man torote

Torote (Bursera macrophylla) in the foreground of a Magdalena Plains sunrise

My visit a few weeks earlier found the majority of the two-leaved shrubs leafless and without flowers. I now saw that the Adam’s Trees were leafing and displaying a showy, tubular orange red flower. I recollected that the plant and hummingbird share the classic plant-pollinator relationship – one could not exist without the other.

It is feeding from plants like the Adam’s Tree that is key to understanding the hummingbird’s evolution. Being relatively small and possessing the ability to hover is essential to obtain the nectar to sustain its high metabolic lifestyle. Many plants in turn cannot flower and reproduce without being hummingbird-pollinated. Botanists believe that 7,000 species of plants require pollination from one of the more than 360 known species of hummingbirds.                                                 

The Plant Man adams tree

Adam’s Tree (Fouquieria diguetii)

The Torotes were also leafing out due to the rain and longer days. I spotted a hummingbird sitting motionless while I happened to be passing by. I moved as not to disturb her and as she departed in search of nourishment, I saw what the small tree was providing – shelter and a nest. I still believe in the wonder of it all and I will see you next time.

The Plant Man nest

A hummingbird’s nest in the Torote

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

