NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 19  | March 7, 2023Subscribe

Assistance League to hold fundraiser 030723

Share this story

Assistance League to hold fundraiser for Early Intervention Program at Mozambique

Assistance League of Laguna Beach (ALLB) and Mozambique are having a fundraiser for the AL’s Early Intervention Program (EIP) on Tuesday March 21 at Mozambique from 5-9:30 p.m. Mozambique will donate 25% of the evening’s proceeds to ALLB’s program when diners make a reservation and mention they are interested in supporting the organization. The event takes place in the Shabeen Lounge dining room, second level.

Assistance League to hold baby

Photo by Kathy Pawluk

Early Intervention Program graduation ceremony recently held on March 1

The EIP serves babies under 1 year and their parents who have been identified as needing special attention. A staff of physical, occupational and speech therapists work with each baby, while parents meet with family and marriage counselors. There is no cost to families for this service.

To secure a reservation, call 939.715.7777 and mention you will be there for the ALLB fundraiser, or through OpenTable, where you can mention the ALLB fundraiser as a special request.

Mozambique is located at 1740 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.