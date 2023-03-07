NewLeftHeader

Be part of the festivities and celebrate LOCA’s 30th Birthday BASH on March 26

On Sunday, March 26, help celebrate LOCA’s 30th year! The festivities will start at 4 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m. in Bridge Hall at Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive at Glenneyre Street. There is free on-site parking. 

Join LOCA for their Annual “Birthday BASH” fundraiser. Partygoers will enjoy gourmet foods and wine, interactive games for grownups including a musical cake walk, a bash-the-piñata and a “Laguna Gothic” photo booth, inspired by Grant Wood’s American Gothic painting. 

Lisa Mansour paints a backdrop for the Frida Kahlo photo booth

Everyone will receive a handmade ceramic party favor to keep. Those who take part in the wine pull will pick numbered corks and win bottled wine to take home. Opportunity drawings, incredible live and silent auctions and a live jazz trio will round out the fun.

And to top it off, dance to the music of the Cake Walk! 

Ruben Flores enjoys musical Cake Walk contest at previous event 

Fundraiser proceeds will continue to support LOCA’s award-winning programs serving people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities for 30 years.

Tickets: $75 each in advance, $85 at the door. 

Bonus: Be among the first 25 Birthday BASH ticket-buyers, and receive a VIP Backstage Tour of Pageant of the Masters with Director Diane Challis Davy. While supply lasts – participants must email LOCA upon checkout. The Backstage Tour Date is Thursday, April 13 from 5-6 p.m.

For tickets, click here.

LOCA Arts Education is a nonprofit coalition of arts educators, professional artists and advocates interested in arts education for people of all ages. They have been serving the community for 30 years.

Their organization currently provides workshops to Laguna Beach Unified School District, Glennwood House, Laguna Beach Public Library, Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club Canyon and Bluebird Park branches, Waymakers Youth Shelter and the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Senior Center. Workshops are also available to the public.

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

