Boys & Girls Club recognizes supporters 030723

Boys & Girls Club recognizes supporters at Annual Community Partners Pancake Breakfast

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) celebrated its 70th anniversary last year, and some of the first Club members were in attendance at the Annual Community Partners Pancake Breakfast on March 2. 

Don Crevier, Rick Balzer, Chuck Harrell, Joe Baker, Dr. Mark Judy, George Heed and John Campbell were among the alumni, some of whom shared their inspiring tales from the first years of the BGCLB (when there were only boys).

Boys and crowd

Community and corporate supporters, city representatives and alumni attended the Pancake Breakfast on March 2

Balzer, who was a student at the Club in 1953, commented about the BGCLB veterans, “We’re still breathing.”

Harrell, who attended in 1957, admitted, “It kept me off the streets.”

Boys and Rick Balzer

Alumni Rick Balzer

All praised the program and how it changed their lives for the better.

Fifty years ago, Harry Bickell said, “I moved the structure that would become the Girls Club, one had not existed before.” The Club officially changed its name to BGCLB in 1992.

Boys and Peters, Dupuis, Calvert

(L-R) LBPD Captain Mike Peters, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert 

Many of the BGCLB supporters and partners were also in attendance from the community – both the private sector as well as the city: George Heed, John Campbell, Keith Swayne, LBPD Captain Mike Peters, LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert, LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria who said (in part), “When I present an idea to BGC, they are so supportive. The Club offers an amazing opportunity for children. It takes a village to raise a student here.”

Boys and Viloria

Superintendent of the Laguna Beach Unified School District Jason Viloria 

On hand were LBUSD board member Dee Perry, Principal Julie Hatchel from El Morro Elementary, Principal Joseph Vidal from Thurston Middle, Kelly Osborne of the LBUSD, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, City Councilmembers Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi and SchoolPower President Amy Dechary. The MY HERO project was represented by Project Manager Charles McMahon.

Boys and McMahon, Harrell and Harrell

(L-R) Charles McMahon from the MY HERO project, Chuck Harrell and Jeannie Harrell 

Also in attendance were Doug Cirbo, the mayor of the City of Lake Forest, Jerry Olsen from Concordia, a representative from the office of Congresswoman Katie Porter, as well as a representative for Senator Dave Min.

Boys and Terry Anderson

President Terry Anderson

The group was welcomed by President of BGCLB Terry Anderson, who just moments before had been helping the LB Firefighters Association members prepare the pancakes and sausages for the breakfast. 

Boys and LB firefighters association

Members of the LB Firefighters Assoc. prepared breakfast 

BGCLB CEO Pam Estes then offered a state-of-the-club accounting which included (in part), “We have added two to seven programs, five new board members, and increased the amount and array of resources. We are dedicated to partnering with the community to empower our future and diversify. An integral part of the Club mission is to sustain and grow. To do that, we need to build relationships with community investors and corporations and an army of advocates.” 

Boys and Pam Estes

CEO Pam Estes 

Erica Austin, Cub parent, related her child’s experience at BGCLB. “When I first entered, I felt the love within these walls. The Club makes magic and it’s a place of positivity.”

Aden Malikyar described the rough time he was having when he started at BGCLB after he moved here from Las Vegas in the sixth grade. Cut off from his friends, he said, “I kept to myself playing games in my room.” He credits the staff with making him feel safe and giving him opportunities to volunteer and participate. “I had experiences I never would have had otherwise, kayaking, sky diving and camping at Catalina Island – things that were out of my comfort zone.”

Boys and Don Crevier

Board member, investor and alumni Don Crevier 

As a result, Malikyar was named Youth of the Year and now works at the Bluebird Canyon BGCLB branch. “My goal is to provide a safe environment for the students.”

Board member, investor and alumni Don Crevier said, “Imagine how many people have been impacted over these past 70 years, it must be thousands. I was here in 1955 and I loved it. They had tons of athletic programs and we played kids all over the county. The athletic director was Pete Snetsinger. He was my coach and mentor and has been a friend for 50 years. His current successor is Athletic Director Eric Vasquez.” 

Boys and Pete Snetsinger

Former Athletic Director Pete Snetsinger

Award winners:

Crevier Legacy Award - Keith Swayne. 

Corporate Partner Award - SalesForce. The award was accepted by Casey Calkins, regional sales manager and BGCLB board member.

Agency Partner Award - Laguna Beach Unified School District.

Community Leader Award - Phyllis Phillips, BGCLB philanthropic chair, “For years of unparallel commitment.”

“My children and grandson attended here, BGCLB is part of who I am.” Phillips said.

The event culminated with a rousing musical performance by the pirate-clothed class of 2036, who outdid themselves and were the perfect finish to an inspiring morning.

