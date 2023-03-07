NewLeftHeader

March 7, 2023

Fellowships available to OC artists

Fellowships available to OC artists

Artists residing in Orange County are invited to apply for a prestigious California Arts Council (CAC) Individual Artist Fellowship, with Arts Orange County serving as the administering organization. The program is designed to recognize, uplift and celebrate the excellence of California artists practicing any art form. In doing so, the CAC will showcase the centrality of artists’ leadership in guiding the evolution of our traditional and contemporary cultures. 

Fellowship grants support individual artistic practice through unrestricted funding. This program is intended to support a broad spectrum of artists working in all disciplines, from diverse geographies and communities of all sizes across the state of California. Awards will be made in the following categories: Emerging Artist Fellows - $5,000; Established Artist Fellows - $10,000 and Legacy Artist Fellows - $50,000.

The application submission period opened on March 1 with a deadline date of April 14. Award announcements are expected to take place in summer 2023. Complete guidelines and access to the application portal may be found here. Free technical assistance is available to applicants.

Two free informational webinars for prospective applicants will be held on the following dates:

–Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. Register here.

–Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Register here.

Arts Orange County, the nonprofit countywide arts council, is serving as the administering organization and leading a consortium of five counties in Region One intended to ensure robust local outreach and representation. These include North County Coalition for the Arts in Imperial County, Arts Orange County in Orange County, Riverside Arts Council in Riverside County, Arts Connection in San Bernardino County and San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture in San Diego County. 

 

