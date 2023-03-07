NewLeftHeader

Locals featured in Community Clinic’s lifestyle video series

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic has launched “Live Well,” a new educational video series. Each episode features a local resident who will share their personal expertise on how they live a happy and healthy life.

“We’ve been caring for the health of our community for over 50 years, and during that time, the clinic is always looking for new ways to reach more people,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO & CMO, Laguna Beach Community Clinic. “We’re a small community with a lot to offer when it comes to adopting or enhancing one’s healthy lifestyle, so we tapped some of our friends and supporters to share the unique ways they stay healthy.”

Locals featured Cary and doctor

“Cary Redfearn, owner of the Lumberyard and Slice kicked off our Live Well series with his approach to healthy cooking,” said Dr. Rubal, “I’ve had the pleasure of dining at the Lumberyard for years and when we decided to launch this video series Cary was the first person I thought of when it came to teaching about light and healthy cooking.”

“My wife and I bought the Lumberyard primarily because of the location; we wanted a restaurant that would be a community gathering place. Partnering with the clinic, which has been keeping our community healthy, is a natural fit,” said Cary.

Welcoming viewers into his own home kitchen, Cary reveals how simple it can be to use food items in your pantry or frig to create a healthy and tasty meal.

“I selected pasta puttanesca for this episode, because it’s easy to make and a pleasing way to introduce more fish into your diet,” said Cary. “You’ll also hear me talk about my love of tinned fish, as well as the chefs that inspire me.”

The Live Well series will have 12 episodes in 2023. “Jui-Jitsu for Everyone” and “Food as Medicine” are also lined up for release during the first quarter.

To view the free Live Well series, visit the clinic’s website at https://lbclinic.org/livewell/, or its YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/@LiveWell_LagunaBeach.

 

