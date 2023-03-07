NewLeftHeader

LOCA marches into March 030723

LOCA marches into March 

LOCA has put together an interesting and diverse mix of events for March –new art programs and collaborations between LOCA and LPAPA, and a pop-up studio at Moulton Meadows Park to celebrate Arbor Day.

LOCA marches arbor day

Click on photo for a larger image 

Create a tree-themed artwork on March 9 for Arbor Day

Thursday, March 9, 3-5 p.m.

LOCA Pop-Up Studio at Arbor Day

Moulton Meadows Park, Laguna Beach.

Everyone attending the City of Laguna Beach Arbor Day event is invited to visit the LOCA Arts Education booth and create a tree-themed artwork to take home. All ages are invited, free. Moulton Meadows Park, Balboa and Capistrano avenues. 

LOCA marches Wendy Wirth

Click on photo for a larger image 

In-person paint together with Wendy Wirth on March 14

Monday, March 14, 9-11a.m.

LPAPA and LOCA - Wendy Wirth: In-Person Paint Together, Magical Main Beach

375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Wendy Wirth for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Magical Main Beach” in plein air. Join Wirth right on the shore to capture Laguna’s unique coastal view from Main Beach on your canvas. In this mentor session, she will show you how to compose an interesting viewpoint and how to establish values that create depth and atmosphere.

Registration fee: $25 for LPAPA and LOCA Members, $50 for Non-members. For tickets, click here.

LOCA marches Obermeyer

Click on photo for a larger image 

“Painting a Landscape” with Michael Obermeyer on March 15 

Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

LPAPA and LOCA - Michael Obermeyer: Virtual Paint Together 

Register to join LPAPA Signature Artist Member Michael Obermeyer for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA live-streamed Mentor Paint Together session on “Painting a Landscape.” In this Virtual Paint Together painting lesson, Obermeyer will demonstrate his oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, in creating seascape using a photo reference. 

Registration fee: $25 for LPAPA and LOCA Members, $50 for Non-members. For tickets, click here

LOCA marches mosaic tiles

Click on photo for a larger image 

Two-Day Workshop, Decorative Tile Mosaics 

Wednesday, March 15, 1-4 p.m. 

Decorative Tile Mosaics with Carolyn Machado

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

Two-Day Workshop: Wednesdays, March 15 and 22 from 1-4 p.m.

Design and create a decorative tile using a variety of interesting, inspiring and colorful materials. Your vision will come to life as you reveal your inner artistic self. Bring any objects that you would like to incorporate into your design. Registration fee: $50 for LOCA Members, $100 for Non-members. To register, click here.

LOCA marches Casey

Click on photo for a larger image 

Casey Parlette in his shop

Thursday, March 16, 5:30-7 p.m.

Casey Parlette – Wildlife Sculptor

LCAD Gallery 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

Casey Parlette creates representational and stylized sculptures and wall installations in wood, metal and stone. Subjects include ocean life, fish, insects and more. His shark sculptures were recently displayed outside Laguna Beach City Hall, and his octopus sculpture and kelp bench are on permanent view at Heisler Park. Parlette will present samples of his work and share stories about his newest wall installation, Pelicans, for the newly renovated Coast Inn in Laguna Beach.

Free to LOCA Members, Non-members $20. Advance registration is required, so email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

LOCA marches Huse

Click on photo for a larger image 

Debra Huse, Virtual Paint Together

Tuesday, March 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 

LPAPA and LOCA - Debra Huse: Virtual Paint Together

Register to join LPAPA Signature Artist Member Debra Huse in this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA live-streamed Mentor Paint Together session on “Get the Glow.” In this Virtual Paint Together, Huse will demonstrate her oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, in creating a beautiful sunset painting. Sunsets are beautiful, but sometimes difficult. 

Registration fee: $25 for LPAPA and LOCA Members, $50 for Non-members. For tickets, click here

LOCA marches birthday bash

Click on photo for a larger image 

30th LOCA Birthday BASH on March 26

Sunday, March 26, 4-7 p.m. 

LOCA Arts Education Birthday BASH

LOCA Arts Education invites all art lovers to their Birthday BASH fundraising event in celebration of 30 years of LOCA’s service in Laguna Beach. Festivities take place in Bridge Hall at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

Partygoers will enjoy gourmet foods and wine, interactive games for grownups including a musical cake walk, a bash-the-piñata and a “Laguna Gothic” photo booth, inspired by Grant Wood’s American Gothic painting. A signature cocktail will be served and everyone will receive a handmade ceramic party favor to keep. Those who take part in the wine pull will pick numbered corks and win bottled wine to take home. Opportunity drawings, live and silent auctions and a live jazz trio will round out the fun. 

Fundraiser proceeds support LOCA’s award-winning programs serving people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities throughout Laguna Beach. Free on-site parking; enter from Glenneyre Street. 

Fee: $75 each in advance, $85 at the door. For tickets, click here.

LOCA marches Reem

Click on photo for a larger image 

Two textile workshops on April 19 and 26 – demonstrating the ancient practice of Shibori 

–Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, from 1-4 p.m.

Shibori and Indigo Dyeing with Reem Khalil

These classes are held on two consecutive Wednesdays in the Susi Q art room of the Laguna Beach Community Center.

This two-session textile workshop will demonstrate the ancient practice of Shibori tying, clamping, stitching and wrapping of silk or paper. Shibori will then be dipped in an indigo vat. You will walk away with several pieces of wearable and fine art pieces.

Fee: LOCA Members $50/Non-members $100. To register, click here

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

