Sherman Library & Gardens’ fine art collection 030723

Sherman Library & Gardens’ fine art collection traveling to Laguna Art Museum

Sherman Library & Gardens’ legendary collection of fine art is traveling outside the garden gates for the first time in 50 years.

Beginning on Saturday, March 18, the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens. This selection of work attempts to reveal the unseen ties between individuals, land and industry.

Sherman Library and Gardens Westwind

Photos courtesy of Sherman Library

“Westwind” by Joan Irving is among the collection

Sherman Library and Gardens Threatening Weather

“Threatening Weather” by Anna Althea Hills is among the collection

“Each artwork in Sherman Library’s fine art collection is an opportunity to make connections between past and present, tell a tale of local lore and notoriety, and see the ties that weave California’s coastal and artistic communities together,” said Jill Thrasher, director of the Sherman Library.

Unseen Ties features artists Rex Brandt, Phil Dike, Anna Althea Hills, Clarence Hinkle, Edgar Payne and William Wendt. The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens is organized by guest curator LAM Meg Linton.

Sherman Library and Gardens House by the Sea

“House by the Sea” by Clarence Hinkle is among the collection

During the run of the exhibition, LAM is offering complimentary admission for Sherman Library & Gardens’ members. Admission is for named cardholder only and you must present your current membership card and ID for free admission.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

