Volume 15, Issue 19  | March 7, 2023

Dennis’ Local Almanac 030723

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Let there be light!

Dennis 5An early notice to y’all; Next Sunday, March 12, we move our time pieces ahead by one hour as Pacific Daylight Time begins and runs until the first Sunday in November as the “Dark Ages” come to an end.

As most of you readers probably know by now, I am deeply enthralled by severe weather, especially the weather associated with super cell and severe thunderstorms, events that have fascinated me since I was only 5 years old. That excitement has not waned one bit to this day, some 70 years later. Here in Laguna, we don’t get that many of these storms any given year, averaging around a half dozen a year. However, as soon as I hear that first distant familiar rumble, I’m immediately outside scanning the heavens, hoping there’s more of that to come.

Here on most of California’s coast – and actually the entire stretch of the Pacific West Coast from Vancouver Island to the north and all the way south to the Mexifornia border – that average amount of storm activity per year is about the same as Laguna, around a half dozen or so. That number triples about 75 miles from the coast, once you reach the mountains from Mt. Shasta in the north to Cuyamaca Peak in the San Diego mountains far to the south near the Mexifornia border. 

From the mountains eastward, there are more atmospheric dynamics that come into play as summertime monsoonal unstable air flows in from the south and southeast from tropical regions. It would not be unusual for me to drive all the way to places like Big Bear Lake or Joshua Tree when conditions are ripe for these storms. Every so often one of these storms will wander to the west from our mountains and deserts and reach the coast, but in my view, if these clouds filled with drama can’t come to me as much as I preferred, then I would simply hop in my VW Bug and drive to them. 

I crave severe weather so much that in May 1971, I drove all the way to Oklahoma just to witness a tornado firsthand. May is the peak month for tornadoes in Oklahoma, which happens to be the prime state for such activity. I only had to wait for two days to witness a mile wide EF-3 twister near a town called Norman, Okla., a few miles south of Oklahoma City. I got lucky on that one as way back in 1971 there was no Doppler Radar or modern satellite images. It was strictly a hit and miss deal. A lot of my friends used to kid me by saying that if I like that kind of weather so much, why don’t I just move there? Quite simply because I’m a beach guy first and foremost!

There’s more cold unstable air on the way for this upcoming week. It will bring with it a chance for more convective activity with super-low snow levels with temps not even getting close to a high of 60 degrees and lows in the 30s which is even cold for January. Local ocean temps on Sunday were a frigid 52 degrees and that’s the coldest since February 1989. It very seldom gets that cold around here. The coldest on record was 49 degrees in January 1949.

See you next Tuesday!

 

