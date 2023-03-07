NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 19  | March 7, 2023Subscribe

Talented teenagers are set to perform Chamber music 030723

Share this story

Talented teenagers are set to perform Chamber music in “Live at the Q!” on Thursday, March 16

On Thursday, March 16 between 4 and 5 p.m., the Susi Q, in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!, will present an afternoon of classical music performed by seven talented teens from Orange County’s Pre-College Chamber Music program.

The program, which will include trios, duets and solos, is free to the public. 

“We’re delighted to showcase these rising stars together with our friends at Laguna Beach Live!” said Nadia Babayi, executive director of the Susi Q. “It’s going to be a very special afternoon.”

The repertoire will include selected works by Mozart and R. Glière. 

Talented teenagers Chamber trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Susi Q

(L-R) Chamber music trio – Sofia Lee, piano; Noah Lee, violin and Anastasia Catunus, cello

“The young musicians who will be performing were selected with the recommendation of Chamber Music OC’s Pre-College faculty based on their current progress and development in their respective ensembles,” explained Iryna Krechkovsky, DMA, Co-Founder and Director of Education Chamber Music | OC. 

Register online at www.susiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Visit www.thesusiq.org for more information. 

The nonprofit Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.