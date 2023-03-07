NewLeftHeader

56th Annual Patriots Day Parade celebrates 030723

56th Annual Patriots Day Parade celebrates community with fun and fanfare

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Everybody loves a parade, and this year’s 56th Annual Patriots Day Parade that took place on Saturday, March 4 was indeed a crowd pleaser! Seventy-five entries marched through Downtown Laguna Beach to cheering and clapping spectators.

The theme, “Volunteer Heroes,” displayed the joy of our community coming together to recognize so many outstanding individuals and organizations who do so much for so many on a daily basis.

Enjoy the photo memories and read on to find out who the trophy winners are.

Laguna Beach Police Escort leading the parade

Toni Iseman, this year’s Parade Grand Marshal

3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from Miramar

Honored Patriot of the Year Erin Bevacqua, USMC

Citizen of the Year Ken Aubuchon

(L-R) Councilmember Alex Rounaghi and Mayor Bob Whalen showing their patriotism on the Trolley

City Councilmember Mark Orgill and City Treasurer Laura Parisi wave to the crowd from the Trolley

Junior Citizens of the Year Christopher Hemsley and Kirra Moore

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert with his wife Amy

(L-R) LBFD Chief Niko King and Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Hill

Artist of the Year Randy Morgan

Athletes of the Year Laguna Beach Little League Intermediate All Stars

Laguna Beach High School Breakers Football CIF Champions

Laguna Beach High School Band

Laguna Beach Girl Scouts enjoying their view from their winning float

Parade award ceremonies were held at Festival of Arts. Congratulations to the following 2023 Patriots Day Parade Trophy Winners.

–Band Sweepstakes: Villa Park High School 

–Elementary School Band: First Place – Laguna Beach Elementary Band; Second Place – Anneliese School Band

–Military Color Guard (over age 21): First Place – O.C. Sons of American Revolution; Second Place – American Legion/VFW Combined Color Guard

–Floats Community/Service: First Place – Laguna Beach Seniors; Second Place – Laguna Beach Girl Scouts; Third Place – TOW/El Morro Elementary Honors Chorus

–Floats Commercial: First Place – Laguna Beach Water District; Second Place – U.S. Bank; Third Place – Laguna Board of Realtors

–Novelty Community Service: First Place – Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling; Second Place – Ebell Club of Laguna Beach; Third Place – Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley

–Novelty Commercial: First Place – Laguna Beach Dojo; Second Place –Laguna Presbyterian Preschool; Third Place – Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Stu News will be sharing more photos and another slideshow in our next edition, so stay tuned.

For more photos of the Patriots Day Parade by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

