NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 20  | March 10, 2023Subscribe

56th Annual Patriots Day Parade 031023

Share this story

56th Annual Patriots Day Parade – a spirited community celebration

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Everyone looks forward to our beloved Patriots Day Parade, so we wanted to share more photo mementos of our 56th annual community celebration that took place on Saturday, March 4.

According to Parade board treasurer Sandi Werthe, “The Parade committee wants to thank everyone who made it a special event. The committee hopes that our community will support the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with donations so that the Parade can march again in 2024.”

56th Annual Police cycles.jpg 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Police led the parade

56th Annual Bevacqua.jpg 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Honored Patriot of the Year Erin Bevacqua, USMC

56th Annual LBHS Football.jpg. 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach High School Breakers Football CIF Champions

56th Annual Pageant dino.jpg 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Pageant of the Masters Dinosaur Response Team

56th Annual LBPD.jpg 6

Click on photo for a larger image

The Laguna Beach Police Dept. hands out patriot-colored beads to youngsters

56th Annual honors chorus.jpg 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Honors Chorus from Top of the World and El Morro Elementary schools

56th Annual LB lifeguards.jpg 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Lifeguards

56th Annual community clinic.jpg 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Community Clinic

56th Annual Woman s Club.jpg 10

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laguna Beach Woman’s Club – Kitty Malcolm and Dee Perry

56th Annual Laguna Beach Seniors.jpg 11

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laguna Beach Seniors – Stephany Skendarian and Renae Hinchey

56th Annual Little League.jpg 12

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Little League

56th Annual Ebell Club.jpg 13

Click on photo for a larger image

Ebell Club of Laguna Beach

56th Annual Gail Landau.jpg 14

Click on photo for a larger image

Gail Landau, founder of the Catmosphere Laguna Foundation

56th Annual Ed Hanke.jpg 15

Click on photo for a larger image

Patriots Day Parade President Ed Hanke sweeping up at the end

The Parade held a Car Judging Contest to include antiques, classics and contemporary vehicles. Congratulations to the following 2023 Patriots Day Parade Car Trophy Winners.

–Antique Auto: First Place – Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling

–Auto-Classic: First Place – Patrick Quilter; Second Place – Laguna Beach Historical Society; Third Place – Laguna Beach Rotary Club

–Auto-Contemporary: First Place – Tim Roberts; Second Place – Laguna Beach Dojo; Third Place – Laguna Beach Marine Safety

For further information, contact Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more photos of the Patriots Day Parade by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.